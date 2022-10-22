‘The School for Good and Evil’: Why Agatha Actress Sofia Wiley Looks Familiar

If fairy tales with princesses and villains are your thing, look no further than the new Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil. The movie stars heavy hitters like Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, and Laurence Fishburne, along with some newer actors like Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie. However, Wylie has at least a few credits under her belt. Here’s why the actress who plays Agatha looks familiar.

‘The School for Good and Evil’ stars Sofia Wylie as Agatha. | Cr. Netflix © 2022

Sofia Wylie plays Agatha in ‘The School for Good and Evil’

The movie, directed by Paul Feig (Freaks and Geeks, Bridesmaids), is based on the book series of the same name by Soman Chainani. It follows the story of two unlikely best friends, Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha, as they get swept away from their fictional town of Gavaldon and end up at the School for Good and Evil. While Sophie seems like the standard storybook princess, the School Master (Fishburne) places her in the School for Evil. Agatha ends up at the School for Good despite her penchant for dark clothes and generally grumpy demeanor.

The girls spend their time attempting to convince everyone the schools made a mistake. The villainous students torment Sophie, and the supposedly “good” students do the same to Agatha. Eventually, much to Agatha’s surprise, Sophie embraces her villainy leading to a battle between the two schools. Agatha and Sophie eventually realize no one is 100% good or evil, and after defeating Rafal, the big bad in The School for Good and Evil, they decide to return to their homes in Gavaldon. However, the ending leaves room for at least one sequel if Netflix decides to go that route.

RELATED: Did Gina Get Her First Kiss During the ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 2 Finale?

Sofia Wylie stars in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

If you thought Wylie looked familiar, you may have seen her before in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. (Say that five times fast, phew.) She plays Gina Porter in the show. While Gina definitely claimed the title of villain in the first season, the character progressed over time, and now she’s more of a “supportive cheerleader.”

Wylie told TV Guide Magazine, “I think we’ve all experienced a kind of shifting between different versions of ourselves. I don’t think life is linear. We are always growing and not necessarily regressing, but we do revert back to our habits.”

A Disney Channel regular

While The School for Good and Evil might be Wylie’s first foray into the movies, the teenager is quite familiar with the Disney Channel. Wylie also starred in Andi Mack, a Disney Channel original, as Buffy Driscoll.

The series followed Andi (Payton Elizabeth Lee) and her three best friends, Cyrus (Joshua Rush,) Jonah (Asher Angel,) and Buffy. With the help of her friends, Andi tries to figure out where she fits in in this contemporary coming-of-age story.

However, now that Wylie’s gotten a taste of the big screen, does this mean she’ll star in more movies in the future? We hope so because we loved her as Agatha and can’t wait to see more.

Check out The School for Good and Evil, currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: This ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Cast Member Is a Fan of BTS and ‘Dynamite’