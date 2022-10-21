‘The School for Good and Evil’ ending, explained

The new Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil hit the streaming platform earlier this week on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Starring Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Sofia Wylie, and Sophie Anne Caruso, the movie is based on the book series by Soman Chainani. However, director Paul Feig changed a few things regarding the storyline from the original source. But that’s why we’re here. Here’s The School for Good and Evil’s ending explained.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding the ending of The School for Good and Evil.]

In ‘The School for Good and Evil’ ending, Sophie and Agatha returned to Gavaldon. | Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2022

How does ‘The School for Good and Evil’ end?

In case you need a quick refresher, The School for Good and Evil revolves around two unlikely best friends, Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie). Sophie dreams of getting swept away to the School for Good, while Agatha thinks it’s all, ahem, a fairy tale. However, Sophie and Agatha both get taken away to the School for Good and Evil. Only the giant skeleton delivery bird drops Agatha at the School for Good and Sophie at the School for Evil.

Chaos naturally ensues as Sophie tries to explain she’s in the wrong school before finally embracing her evil side. Agatha spends her time scheming about how to get them both back to their homes in Gavaldon. When the Storian, played by Laurence Fishburne, reveals himself as Rafal the evil founder of the school, he convinces Sophie she’s his one true love. An epic battle between the students at the rival school rages before Sophie and Agatha come to their senses and realize Rafal is the real enemy. When Rafal tries to kill Agatha, Sophie jumps in front of the giant quill, dying in the process.

However, Agatha discovered earlier that the only for Sophie to transform into good was to receive true love’s kiss. It didn’t happen, but it was foreshadowing something much larger. With tears on her face and a dead Sophie in her arms, Agatha leans down to kiss her best friend goodbye. This revives Sophie, and the two return to Gavaldon, but just as they return, Tedros (Jamie Flatters) shoots an arrow, causing an opening between their world and the world of fairy tales.

RELATED: Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Series Is Based on a Horrifying True Story

‘The School for Good and Evil’ ending, explained

Throughout the movie, Sophie believes Tedros is her one true love. However, he’s intrigued by Agatha. After Sophie and Agatha defeat Rafal and decide to return to Gavaldon together, Sophie tells Agatha it’s fine if she wants to stay at the school with Tedros. Agatha walks back to Tedros, gives him a kiss, and then takes Sophie’s hand.

When the arrow pierces the plane between the two worlds, it seems as though Tedros decided to get Agatha back after she left. The narrator (Cate Blanchette) says, “And that, you could say, is the end of our story,” but a letter attached to the arrow reads, “I need you, Agatha.” Audiences then hear the narrator add, “Or is it?” This hints at a possible sequel for the movie.

Seven books make up the entire series

If Netflix decides to make a sequel to The School for Good and Evil, they have plenty of content to choose from in the books. The series contains six novels and a guidebook, so there’s plenty more to see in the worlds of Sophie, Agatha, and Tedros. It all depends on whether the streaming platform decides to move ahead with another movie.

Keep your fingers crossed because we can’t wait to see more adventures with the cast of characters. The School for Good and Evil is currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘The Midnight Club’: These Christopher Pike Stories Inspired Mike Flanagan’s Version of the Netflix Series