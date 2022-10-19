‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: One of the Best Netflix Originals of 2022

The new Netflix movie, The School for Good and Evil, arrived on Oct. 19, and with it comes a breath of fresh air from some of the more serious fare the streamer has released as of late. A book of the same name written by Soman Chainani inspired director Paul Feig’s take on fairy tales. Plus, it stars some big names like Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, and Kerry Washington. Here’s what we thought about the film.

Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Showbiz Review – 4.0

‘The School for Good and Evil’ gives viewers a delightful twist on faded fairy tales

Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey. | Cr. Helen Sloan / Netflix © 2022

Every year one director or another plods out a new film claiming to contain the latest and greatest new twist on classic fairy tales. However, this time they’re right. The School for Good and Evil follows two teen girls in the fictitious world of Endless Woods from the small town of Gavaldon. Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) are unlikely friends. Sophie’s cascading blonde locks and penchant for frills, talking to animals, and more make her believe she’s a top candidate for the School of Good. Agatha’s dark clothes and eccentric mother make her the target of cruel townsfolk. Sophie always comes to the aid of her friend and often gets chastised too. The people of Gavaldon claim both girls are witches.

Sophie believes the local fairy tales of a creature that steals good and evil children from their beds in the dark of night to deliver them to the School for Good and Evil. There she’ll learn the ins and outs of being a fairy tale princess. Agatha, on the other hand, wants Sophie to get her head out of the clouds. She admits she’s fearful that Sophie might abandon her one day.

One night, a monstrous boney bird snatches them both away and drops them each at different schools. However, Sophie lands at the School for Evil while Agatha ends up at the School for Good. Both teens believe it’s a mistake and try to convince anyone who will listen that they need to be switched. Antics ensue, and Feig gives viewers a deeper look at what it really means for someone to earn the label of good or evil.

RELATED: 4 of the Best Horror Series to Stream in October 2022

Sophie’s makeup as a hag is the only dull spot in the film

Keep in mind Netflix clearly intended The School for Good and Evil for the younger crowd. So, most won’t bat an eye at some of the special effects. However, for reasons I won’t spoil, Sophie’s face takes on a look reminiscent of the hags in classic fairy tales. The jarring juxtaposition of Caruso’s high and lilted voice coming from the mouth of someone with that particular look might take fans out of the story. It takes some time to adjust to the character’s new look, but all in all, it’s overlooked easily enough.

The costume department does amazing work capturing the essence of fairy tales. Even the minor characters are enjoyable to watch. Plus, the film’s music includes songs like “Toxic” and “You Should See Me in a Crown,” providing a fantastic soundtrack that enhances the viewing experience.

A potential sequel for ‘The School of Good and Evil’

Without giving anything away, the final shot leaves viewers wondering what’s in store next for the students and staff at The School for Good and Evil. With seven books in Chainani’s series, there’s plenty of content to adapt for the big screen. Regardless, The School for Good and Evil is enjoyable enough on its own and one of the best Netflix movies of 2022.

Stream now, exclusively on Netflix.

RELATED: 5 of the Best Netflix Movies and Shows to Watch in September