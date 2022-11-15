‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’: Important Points to Remember From Season 1 Before Season 2 Comes out on Nov. 17

The Sex Lives of College Girls returns with season 2 this week! Here’s what you need to know before the Mindy Kaling show returns with new episodes on Nov. 17, including what each of the four girls got up to in the first season of the HBO Max series. Plus, you’ll find season 2 details like the episode release schedule and titles below.

Amrit Kaur, Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Reneé Rapp | HBO Max

Whitney, Leighton, and Kimberly are all hiding secrets in ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 1

The first season of The Sex Lives of College Girls follows Essex college freshman Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Leighton (Reneé Rapp). Each of the girls comes from very different backgrounds, but over the course of their freshman year, they realize they’re not that different after all.

Of course, the show focuses on the sex lives of these college girls. In the first season, Whitney, the all-star soccer player and daughter of a U.S. Senator (Sherri Shepherd) had a secret affair with her assistant coach Dalton (James Morosini). Later, she started seeing Canaan (Christopher Meyer).

Kimberly also spent part of season 1 hiding a secret fling. After breaking up with her high school boyfriend, Kimberly started sleeping with Leighton’s brother, Nico (Gavin Leatherwood). He won’t be back for season 2, but we’re confident Kimberly will find someone else to distract her from her schooling. And speaking of schooling, it’s worth noting Kimberly got caught cheating on her Econ midterm with help from Nico’s fraternity.

As for Leighton, her sex life remained a secret from most of her roommates throughout season 1. She was stuck deep in the closet and torn about the idea of embracing a relationship with Alicia (Midori Francis). At the end of season 1, Leighton came out to Kimberly and confided in her about losing Alicia. When season 1 ends, Kimberly is the only one who knows about Leighton’s sexuality.

Bela goes after the patriarchy in the first season of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

Bela had two things on her mind her freshman year — making a name for herself as a comedy writer in Essex’s comedy magazine The Catullan and being as open about sex as possible. When she discovered The Catullan was predominantly male, Bela sought change but didn’t want to make too many waves. Only when a fellow writer sexually harasses her — it turns out Carla (Isabella Roland) was also sexually assaulted by a Catullan writer — did Bela seek help from Leighton and the women’s center to have the assailant reprimanded.

‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 stars Nov. 17

The Sex Lives of College Girls drops on HBO Max on Nov. 17. The first two episodes, “Winter is Coming” and “Frat Problems,” will be released that day. The rest of the episodes in this season will release two at a time every Thursday on HBO Max as follows:

“The Short King” and “Will You be My Girlfriend?” — Nov. 24

Episodes 5 & 6 — Dec. 1

Episodes 7 & 8 — Dec. 8

Episodes 9 & 10 – Dec. 15

What time do new episodes of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 come out?

Historically, HBO Max releases new movies and TV show episodes at midnight Pacific time. That means fans on the east coast can tune in to new episodes beginning at 3 a.m. ET every Thursday.

Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 on HBO Max.