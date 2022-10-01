‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Premiere Date and Which Cast Members Are Returning

The HBOMax show The Sex Lives of College Girls first drew attention thanks to the past work of its creator Mindy Kaling but eventually found its own voice and fan base as the season went on. The show was praised for its comic but sincere portrayal of young women dealing with current issues while trying to fulfill their college ambitions.

Season two was announced nearly a year ago, but news about when the second season would arrive had been scarce until recently. Fans will be happy to hear that College Girls will be returning very soon.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ impressed viewers with its portrayal of young women finding themselves

The show follows the adventures of four roommates entering their freshmen year at Essex College. Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Leighton (Renee Rapp) all broadly fit within a stereotypical box.

Still, the details in the writing and the performances of the actors make each character feel like a three-dimensional person. And the chemistry between all of them is good that the bonds they develop with each other are believable. Their camaraderie is a big reason why College Girls can shift its tone from silly to serious without missing a step.

The show’s writers consistently find comedy in the hormone-fueled mishaps of the main crew, but they also have the emotional intelligence to deal with topics like sexism, self-esteem issues, and coming to terms with your own sexuality. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but the show was entertaining throughout its ten-episode runtime and earned a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season two is set to begin before the end of the year

A second season was announced last December, and Entertainment Weekly revealed that those episodes will arrive on HBOMax in November. Although the exact date is not known, it is likely to premiere around November 18th, when season one premiered.

The four main stars are all returning, as well as supporting series regulars Alicia (Midori Francis), Canaan (Chris Meyer), Lila (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino), Jocelyn (Lauren Spencer) and Willow (Renika Williams) are expected to return for season 2. One person who won’t be back is Nico Murray (Gavin Leatherwood), Leighton’s older brother and Kimberly’s main love interest.

Leatherwood announced in March that he will not reprise his role on College Girls. He has nothing but good things to say about the cast and the creative team behind the team, but he wants to pursue other roles and creative interests. “I think life is short, and I think one of the best things about this craft and this industry is that you get to keep stretching into your uncomfortable zone,” he told Us Magazine.

“That’s when we grow and learn and become stronger artists. So that’s kind of what I am looking to do is just to continue to get uncomfortable and learn and grow and hone my craft.”

The show will expand on storylines touched on in the first season

Season 2 of College Girls won’t be going far into the future. Co-creator Justin Noble told EW that the show will still take place in the core four’s freshmen year, picking up just after Thanksgiving break and going through the end of the year. The short time hop will allow the show to continue to explore the relationships and plotlines introduced in season one as we last remembered them, as well as indulge Noble and Kaling’s nostalgia for the colder climate of the Northeast during that time of year.

“We’re going to be spending a lot of time in something that Mindy and I were really excited to write to and never really got to creatively in season 1, which is an East Coast winter,” he told the outlet.

“Because that was a big part of both of our college experiences going to school in the Northeast where the show is set. A lot of coats, a lot of snow. So we’ll be getting some of that.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kaling also confirmed that the show will push the titular sex lives of the characters into more daring but realistic places. “It’s called The Sex Lives of College Girls for a reason, and I think all four of the girls are fun and experimenting and doing lots of fun stuff,” she said. “There’s more heartbreak, there’s a lot more sex, and there’s some really funny new characters and some new hot guys.”

