‘The Surreal Life’ Reboot: Cast, Premiere Date, and How to Watch

VH1’s reboot of The Surreal Life premieres October 24 at 9 p.m ET.

Cast members include August Alsina, Dennis Rodman, and Frankie Muniz.

Episodes of the original version of The Surreal Life are available to stream on Paramount+.

The ‘00s are back in a big way at VH1. The network’s reboot of the celebrity-focused reality series The Surreal Life premieres this October. Here’s what we know so far about the show, including the eight cast members who will be moving in together for a one-of-a-kind celebrity social experiment.

‘The Surreal Life’ reboot premieres October 24 on VH1

The new season of The Surreal Life premieres Monday, October 24 at 9 p.m. ET on VH1, with back-to-back episodes. You can watch VH1 on streaming live TV services such as Philo, Fubo TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTubeTV.

The first season of the show in more than a decade throws eight “wildly different celebrities” together in the same house for a “surreal experience that will put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways,” according to VH1.

Six seasons of the original series aired between 2003 and 2006 and featured a grab-bag of actors, musicians, adult film stars, athletes, and other personalities. Past cast members include Corey Feldman, Tammy Faye Messner, Ron Jeremy, Vince Neil, MC Hammer, and Jose Canseco. Episodes of the original Surreal Life are available to stream on Paramount+. The original show also spawned several spinoffs, including My Fair Brady and Flavor of Love.

‘The Surreal Life’ 2022 cast includes Dennis Rodman and Stormy Daniels

[L-R] Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels of VH1’s ‘The Surreal Life’ | VH1

Eight celebrities have signed on for The Surreal Life reboot. They are:

R&B singer and songwriter (and the other man in Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s marriage) August Alsina

CJ Perry , an actor, model, and former WWE superstar

, an actor, model, and former WWE superstar Former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Frankie Muniz of Malcolm In The Middle

of Malcolm In The Middle Kim Coles from Living Single

from Living Single Manny MUA , a makeup artist and entrepreneur blurring the lines of gender in cosmetics

, a makeup artist and entrepreneur blurring the lines of gender in cosmetics Stormy Daniels , an actor and director in adult films known for her relationship with Donald Trump.

, an actor and director in adult films known for her relationship with Donald Trump. Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Tamar Braxton.

A teaser promises wild moments to come on ‘The Surreal Life’

A teaser for the new season of The Surreal Life promises plenty of the kind of wild moments the show was known for in its initial run. In the clip, Daniels introduces her castmates to her “haunted doll, Susan” while admitting that “people just know me as the girl who f***ed Trump.” Meanwhile, Rodman is propositioning his fellow cast members and letting it all hang out – literally.

“We all see Dennis Rodman’s dong,” a shell-shocked Muniz says.

