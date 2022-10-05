‘The Talk’: What Is Jerry O’Connell’s Net Worth?

These days Jerry O’Connell is best known for his co-hosting duties on the daytime TV program The Talk. Long before he joined the CBS talk show, O’Connell was an established actor whose career began in 1986. Throughout his three-decade career, he’s earned a nice nest egg.

The Talk co-host I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Talk’ co-host Jerry O’Connell’s life and net worth

O’Connell was born in Manhattan, New York, on Feb. 17, 1974. His younger brother is Charlie O’Connell, best known for The Bachelor franchise. O’Connell’s love of acting began as a child, and at the age of 12 landed his first significant role in the film Stand by Me.

The actor’s career continued to take off into adulthood. Some of his most notable work includes the TV shows Slidrs and Crossing Jordan. O’Connell’s film roles include Joe’s Apartment, Jerry Maguire, and Scream 2.

As for O’Connell’s personal life, in July 2007, he married model/actor Rebecca Romijn. Romijn gave birth to the couple’s twin girls, Dolly and Charlie, in Dec. 2008. Throughout his career, O’Connell has earned a nice salary. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

The actor joined ‘The Talk’ in July 2021

Like many celebrities, O’Connell has switched from acting to hosting. His first venture into the talk show hosting circuit began in 2019 with his show Jerry O‘. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after 15 episodes.

In July 2021, O’Connell’s luck changed when he was announced as the new co-host of The Talk. O’Connell became the first male co-host of the CBS program. His new gig came after Sharon Osbourne’s departure.

Osbourne’s exit stemmed from her heated argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan’s racist remarks against Meghan Markle. Afterward, the show took a week-long hiatus, during which former co-hosts Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete came forward with allegations of bullying from Osbourne.

Upon joining the talk show, O’Connell knew it’d be a heavy atmosphere following the Osbourne drama. In an interview with Bevelations, the actor discussed his first day on set with his co-hosts. “Coming in here right after Sharon Osbourne left, I could tell there was trauma with this group, you know, they were shook, they were shooketh. And I came in, and I was like, ‘hey guys, I don’t know anything about that. Like, let’s just have a good time.'”

Jerry O’Connell will be busy during the 2022 fall season

The upcoming fall season will be a busy time for O’Connell. The Talk returned for its Season 13 premiere on Monday, Sept. 12. O’Connell and his co-hosts Underwood, Natalie Morales, Amanda Kloots, and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila entertain viewers with their discussions and celebrity interviews.

Aside from The Talk, O’Connell and his wife Romijn will host The Real Love Boat. The reality series is based on the classic TV show The Love Boat. A group of contestants will compete in challenges in hopes of staying on a cruise ship and finding love. Fans can see O’Connell and Romijn’s co-hosting gig when The Real Love Boat premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5, on CBS.

