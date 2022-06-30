‘The Terminal List’: Release Date, Episode Count, and More for New Chris Pratt Series

TL;DR:

Chris Pratt’s new show The Terminal List premieres July 1.

Pratt plays a Navy SEAL in the series, which is based on a book by Jack Carr.

All eight episodes will be available to watch immediately on Prime Video.

Prime Video has your Independence Day weekend binge-watching needs covered. The streaming service’s latest series, The Terminal List, premieres Friday, July 1. Here’s what you need to know about the action-thriller starring Jurassic World’s Chris Pratt.

What is ‘The Terminal List’ about?

The Terminal List is sure to appeal to fans of Prime Video series such as Reacher and Jack Ryan. It’s about a Navy SEAL named James Reece (Pratt) who returns home after his entire platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes, covert mission. Reece has conflicting memories of the event and wonders if he might be partly to blame for what happened. However, as new evidence about the incident emerges, Reece discovers dark forces working again him, which endangers not only his life but also the lives of those he loves.

‘The Terminal List’ begins streaming on July 1

Chris Pratt in ‘The Terminal List’ | Courtesy of Prime Video

The Terminal List has eight episodes. The entire first season will be available to stream on July 1.

The show is based on a best-selling book by Jack Carr. The Equalizer and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua directs and also serves as an executive producer.

Carr said that working with both Pratt and Fuqua was a dream come true.

“Before I had a book deal or anything, I thought, ‘who would be the perfect person to bring James Reece to life?’ Chris Pratt. Then I thought, ‘who would be the perfect person to direct it?’ Antoine Fuqua. I picked them before they even knew who I was,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “They were my dream. I’ve always been such a fan of Antoine’s work and with Chris, I saw him in Parks and Recreation and then watched his transformation into playing a SEAL operator in Zero Darky Thirty. As I was typing away, he made this rise to A-list prominence.”

In addition to Chris Pratt, ‘The Terminal List’ cast includes Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch

In addition to Pratt, The Terminal List’s cast includes Friday Night Lights alum Taylor Kitsch and Fresh Off the Boat’s Constance Wu.

Kitsch plays Reece’s friend Ben Edwards. Wu plays a journalist named Katie Buranek who is trying to tell the story of what happened to Reece’s team.

Riley Keough portrays Reece’s wife Lauren and Arlo Mertz plays his daughter Lucy. Jeanne Tripplehorn plays the Secretary of Defense. Pratt’s brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger plays a character named Donny Mitchell.

The cast also includes Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, LaMonica Garrett, Sean Gunn, Christina Vidal, Alexis Louder, and Tom Amandes.

