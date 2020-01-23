The Terrible Reason Why Fans Are Ecstatic About Rihanna’s Break Up

Rihanna is a force of nature, a super-rich celebrity who has mastered the music industry. She is also a savvy businesswoman, with a cosmetics line that has become incredibly popular with fans all over the world and a lingerie line that is redefining affordable fashion for the masses.

Rihanna has taken a lengthy hiatus from the music industry and hasn’t released any new music in quite some time, in spite of her fans clamoring for more. Still, in light of her recent breakup from her longtime boyfriend, many of her fans believe that she could soon make a grand return to the industry that made her a star.

Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend broke up

Rihanna is no stranger to high-profile romances and has been linked to superstars such as Drake. So when she started dating a billionaire named Hassan Jameel in the summer of 2017, she decided to keep their relationship under the radar.

In June 2017, the two were spotted grabbing coffee and getting cozy in Spain, which set the rumor mills in overdrive. They were seen together several times that year and there were even engagement rumors, but of course, Rihanna confirmed nothing.

In 2018, there were reports that the two had broken up, but only days after the news circulated, they were seen together yet again, proving that the two just couldn’t quit each other. Although the couple was notoriously camera-shy, they did go out to public events a few times, including soccer games and romantic dinner dates.

In October 2019, Rihanna confirmed that she and Jameel were exclusively dating, but hesitated to reveal much more than that.

Why did Rihanna and her boyfriend break up?

Sadly, in January 2020, the news broke that Rihanna and her partner of three years had called it quits. The report didn’t reveal why the two had called it quits, but it did state that Rihanna and Jameel were “total opposites.” It also hinted the relationship might have faltered because Rihanna was ready to get pregnant and have children and that Jameel possibly might not have been ready to make that major commitment.

Although the ending of a relationship is usually a sad thing, Rihanna’s fans have already moved on and a few are actually celebrating the fact that she broke up with Jameel. The reason for their excitement is understandable, although admittedly pretty terrible, all things considered.

Fans believe that Rihanna will start to make new music

Rihanna’s fans are very active on Twitter and in late 2019, one follower Tweeted that the fans “want Rihanna to break up with her billionaire boyfriend so she can make fire music.” It seems that the general consensus among fans is that Rihanna was so busy with her romance that she wasn’t able to find time to focus on writing and recording new music.

Still, this isn’t quite accurate, even if it has been the gut reaction of a number of fans. While it is certainly true that Rihanna has been on hiatus from the music business for several years, she has been anything but idle.

In fact, she has been hard at work on her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line as well as her lingerie line and several other business ventures. Still, there’s no doubt that if she does decide to make a big return to music in 2020, it would make thousands of people very happy indeed.

For now, Rihanna has remained silent, both about the breakup news and the possibility of making new music.