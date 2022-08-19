The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ 4K and Blu-ray Release Comes at the Perfect Time

Top Gun: Maverick has given Tom Cruise a movie that ranks as one of the all-time blockbusters. The finished film sat on the shelf for two years, then flew into theaters for Memorial Day weekend in 2022 and became an instant success. Cruise and Paramount Pictures will see that success continue when Top Gun: Maverick receives its hard copy release.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ gets digital release Aug. 23 and comes to and 4K/Blu-ray/DVD Nov. 1

Paramount Pictures announced that Top Gun: Maverick comes to digital platforms to rent or buy on Aug. 23, 2022. According to the movie’s official website, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Microsoft will sell digital copies.

The studio has not announced if Maverick will drop on Paramount+ or any other streaming services that day, though, by that time, it will have been a theater exclusive for more than 90 days.

Maverick will be available only on digital for more than two months before the 4K/Blu-ray/DVD release on Nov. 1, but Paramount stands to see continued success when the hard copies hit shelves.

The ‘Maverick’ 4K and Blu-ray editions will be packed with extras and hit shelves in time for the holidays

When Top Gun: Maverick arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on Nov. 1, according to The Wrap. The DVD includes only the movie, but the 4K and Blu-ray options come stuffed with bonus features:

A behind-the-scenes look at the cast’s flight training program

A featurette on filming the flight sequences

Cruise discussing his passion for aviation

Music videos featuring Lady Gaga and OneRepublic

A feature about the Darkstar plane created for the movie

A separate Cruise feature with the actor discussing his career at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival (4K only)

Teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which could be Cruise’s next billion-dollar blockbuster (4K only)

All those various bonus features add up to nearly two hours of extras for the 4K version.

Paramount timed the Top Gun: Maverick hard copy release perfectly. Chatter about the movie will increase again, just in time for holiday shopping. Fans who grab early copies will help spread the word about the movie and the extras, which will likely encourage more than a few people to add Top Gun: Maverick to their holiday wish lists.

The movie won the summer of 2022 and set several box office records

Within days, Top Gun: Maverick delivered Cruise’s best opening weekend by a wide margin. The movie needed only eight days to become his best movie at the domestic box office.

Two months after Maverick opened, it broke Titanic’s record and became Paramount’s highest-grossing movie domestically. Around the same time, it reached another milestone with its earnings from IMAX screenings.

After decades spent waiting for Top Gun: Maverick to take off, fans turned out to make it one of the biggest movies ever. When the movie comes to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, Paramount will continue to see the Maverick money come in.

