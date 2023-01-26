‘The Traitors’: Who Is Andie Vanacore? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Contestant

Peacock‘s latest hit is the reality competition show The Traitors, based on the Dutch series of the same name. The game brought together 10 celebrities and 10 civilians to a castle in the Scottish Highlands, where three became traitors and consequently murdered and lied to the other 17 players. And among the cast of The Traitors was Andie Vanacore.

Andie Vanacore | Photo by: PEACOCK

Andie Vanacore was a faithful in ‘The Traitors’ on Peacock

The Traitors star Andie Vanacore is a 31-year-old Director of Music Services from Reno, Nevada. Andie, whose pronouns are they/them, was among the group of 10 contestants who had never appeared on a reality television show prior to the Peacock series.

The show’s official bio for Andie reads, “Raining from Racine, Wisconsin, Andie Vanacore is trans non-binary and lives on a ranch in Reno, Nevada, as a Director of Music Services with their wife, Jess. They have a 4-month-old baby girl named Milo, and they have a degree in history. As a previous college athlete with the competitive nature to win, Andie’s biggest passions are music, farming, and fashion.”

Andie made it very clear during The Traitors that they were a faithful through and through. They had no desire to become a traitor, whereas Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, and Christian de la Torre wanted to be traitors. And host Alan Cumming granted Cirie, Cody, and Christian their wish during the premiere.

Where fans can follow Andie Vanacore on Instagram

The Traitors fans can follow Andie on Instagram (@andievanacore), where they post about the Peacock series, farming life, their music career, and their family, which includes their wife and baby.

Fans can also follow Andie’s music production studio, Vanacore Music, on Instagram (@vanacoremusic). The studio has produced music for shows such as Survivor, Kung Fu, Young Rock, The Kardashians, Love Island USA, Big Brother, and more.

[Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers from the finale of The Traitors.]

Did Andie Vanacore win ‘The Traitors’?

After becoming a faithful during the premiere of The Traitors, Andie made it their mission to unveil the identities of the traitors, as did the rest of the faithful. The group needed to weed out the three deceivers before they got to the finale. If any traitors were left standing by the end, they would claim the grand prize for themselves.

Like the rest of the faithful, Andie found it hard to suss out the traitors at first. Andie voted to banish Brandi Glanville, Michael Davidson, and Kyle Cooke before they made any progress in the game. However, in episode 7, Andie was among the group that banished Cody and caught the first traitor. Later that night, Cirie and Christian invited Arie Luyendyk Jr. to be a traitor, and he accepted.

They eliminated two more of the faithful — Shelbe Rodriguez and Rachel Reilly — before identifying another traitor. Andie voted to banish Christian in episode 9, and he revealed that he was a traitor.

In the finale, the final five contestants worked hard to get their prize pot to $250,000, and they were successful. At the last round table, Andie, Cirie, and Quentin Jiles banished Kate Chastain, meaning they and Arie were invited to end the game.

Since Andie and Quentin believed that there were no traitors left, they voted to end the game. But Cirie didn’t want to split the money with Arie, so she voted to banish. Knowing that he had lost the game, Arie removed himself from the competition. Finally, Andie, Quentin, and Cirie voted to end the game. And Andie and Quentin were shocked to discover that Cirie had been a traitor all along.

So, in the end, Cirie won The Traitors, and Andie and Quentin were the runner-ups.

The Traitors, starring Andie Vanacore, is available to stream on Peacock.