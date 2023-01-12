‘The Traitors’: Cirie and Cody Bump Heads, ‘That Was an Accusation’

The Traitors game makes the whole cast suspicious of each other. Cirie Fields of Survivor and Cody Calafiore of Big Brother are not immune. They bumped heads after she accused him of lying about knowing someone in the cast before the reality TV show started.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Traitors Episode 1 – 5.]

Cirie Fields and Cody Calafiore are working together on ‘The Traitors’

The game has the cast split between traitors and the faithful. They will compete in competitions to add money to the pot. In the end, the faithful could split up to a quarter of a million dollars. But if the traitors make it to the end, then they take all of the money.

Every night the traitors will “murder” someone, which means they’re eliminated from the game. But the faithful could take their revenge by voting someone out on the suspicion that they’re a traitor.

Host Alan Cumming picked the traitors in the first episode. He chose Cirie, Cody, and Christian De la Torre. They’ve been working together every night to avoid their cover from being blown.

Cirie Fields accuses Cody Calafiore of knowing Ryan Lochte on ‘The Traitors’

Cirie noticed how close Cody was getting to Ryan Lochte. Episode 4 ended with the traitors debating who to kill next. Cody said he’s hearing a lot of distrust in Kyle Cooke from Summer House.

“I think Kyle needs to go,” Christian said. “He’s getting smart. He’s the one who talks the most.”

Cody wasn’t buying it, so Cirie chimed in. “Kyle and Ryan are saying that it has to be a strong woman involved, a reality woman, and could it be me, Stephanie [LaGrossa Kendrick of Survivor], or Rachel [Reilly of Big Brother],” she said. The Survivor alum proposed sending one of them home.

Cody was on board for sending Kyle home. But then Cirie asked why Ryan wouldn’t accomplish the same goal of throwing off the faithful.

“I know that’s your man,” she told Cody. “You and Ryan have a relationship outside of here. And don’t tell me no because I already know so. We here together.”

“You’re letting your head get to you right now,” Cody replied. “I never met him one time in my life.”

Cirie said he should be fine murdering Ryan then and claimed she should be able to bring things up. “You accused me, not brought it to my attention,” the Big Brother winner said. “That was an accusation. The fact that you’re accusing me that I know Ryan. I’ll write Ryan’s name down like that.”

She asked one more time why it shouldn’t be Ryan. “Because I feel like you’re going more personal because you think I know him outside the house,” he said. Once again, he denied knowing the Olympian.

In the end, Cirie got her way because they murdered Ryan. The faithful seemed shocked but decided he was chosen because no one would’ve accused him of being a traitor.