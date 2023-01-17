‘The Traitors’: Cirie Reveals Reality Stars Treated the Non-Famous Cast Differently

The Traitors game calls for the faithful to find traitors among them. But the fact that some of the cast was famous while others were not celebrities affected the dynamic. Cirie Fields revealed how the reality TV stars treated other people and why she didn’t follow their lead.

‘The Traitors’ Season 1 cast was full of familiar faces

The first season of the show got a lot of attention for its cast. There were 10 reality stars and 10 non-famous people playing the game.

Host Alan Cumming picked who would be the traitors and the rest would be the faithful. Traitors can murder a faithful every night, and the faithful vote to banish someone in return. If there is a traitor left at the end of the season, they get all of the money. But if only faithful remain, they split the prize pot.

The whole cast also competes in missions to add money to the pot. They’re able to win up to a quarter of a million dollars.

Cirie says some reality stars didn’t get to know the non-famous cast of ‘The Traitors’

The blended cast could lead to a power imbalance or unexpected friendships. Cirie told Vulture that most celebrities didn’t pay the others any mind even though they were working together.

“The reality stars felt like, I’m the celebrity, I don’t really have to talk to these people. They should get to know me,” she revealed. “My approach was, Let me get to know these people. They’re fascinating. Andie [Thurmond] is fascinating! Michael [Davidson]? Forget about it. This is their first time, we don’t know which one of them is a breakout star. Any of them could be me!”

Fans got to see some of this dynamic in the show. The Bravo celebrities immediately had their alliance. Cirie was close with Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick of Survivor and Rachel Reilly of Big Brother because they recently were on the same season of Snakes in the Grass. But Cirie branched out to get to know other contestants.

Who is Andie Thurmond and Michael Davidson on ‘The Traitors’?

Cirie pointed out Andie and Michael being fascinating people. Andie works as a director of music services. They’re from Reno, Nevada, and talked about wanting to win to support their wife and baby.

Michael works as a DMV office manager in Oneida, KY. He was one of the few people to recognize Cirie from Survivor. He struggled with handling the pressure of the game.

The person who seemed to blend the most with the famous cast is Andie. They were close to Rachel, who helped them during a scary mission. Cirie also won over Andie’s trust in the game.

It’s a toss up on if the reality stars or the non-famous people had a leg up in the game. Some of the reality stars were from physically and socially competitive shows. While others were used to living a luxurious life and causing drama for money.