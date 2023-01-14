‘The Traitors’ Finale Spoilers: Did the Faithful or the Traitors Win?

After 10 episodes of lying, backstabbing, fun, and games, the truth was finally revealed during the finale of The Traitors on Peacock. Six contestants remained in the competition at the beginning of episode 10, but that number would soon widdle down as the finale progressed. And in the end, did the faithful or the traitors prevail? Read on for spoilers from The Traitors Episode 10.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Traitors Episode 10, “The Grand Finale,” on Peacock.]

Kate Chastain and Cirie Fields | Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Spoilers indicate one of the traitors got banished in the finale

The Traitors Episode 9 ended on a cliffhanger, with Christian de la Torre in the hot seat during the roundtable. It was between him and Kate Chastain, but Christian’s fellow traitors — Cirie Fields and Arie Luyendyk Jr. — made it clear earlier that they thought he was a liability. So they placed the final nail in Christian’s coffin, according to The Traitors Episode 10 spoilers.

Christian and Quentin Jiles voted to banish Kate. But Cirie, Arie, Kate, and Andie Thurmond voted for Christian. And just like that, the second traitor was eliminated from the game. But before he left, Christian stood before the remaining players and informed them that he was, indeed, a traitor.

During his exit interview, Christian got emotional because the weight of the lies he told came crashing down on him. But he was disappointed that he couldn’t make it to the end and get the money. Christian also admitted that he applauded Cirie and Arie for betraying him.

The traitors worked with the faithful to earn back all the money for the prize pot

Only five remained after Christian’s banishing during The Traitors finale, but before we can get to the winner spoilers, the contestants had more money to win.

Cirie, Arie, Andie, Quentin, and Kate flew via helicopter to Loch Glass, where host Alan Cumming waited for them. Alan reminded them that they had added $182,000 to the pot up to that point. However, if they completed their next mission, they could bring their prize total to $250,000.

For the challenge, two players had to jump out of a helicopter into a lake. They then had to swim to two buoys containing the numbers to the combination of a lock box. And they would communicate these digits to the three other contestants on land to open to box, which contained the key to a speed boat.

The three would then use a map and the boat to find various amounts of money at different locations across the lake. The cast only had one hour to complete the mission.

Arie and Kate volunteered to jump out of the helicopter while Cirie, Andie, and Quentin raced around the lake to collect the money. Ultimately, they were able to obtain the remaining $68,000.

Which other contestants got banished before the game ended?

Even though the five remaining players had earned the $250,000, they still had to banish one more person at the roundtable. Arie and Cirie previously agreed to eliminate Quentin, but according to The Traitors spoilers, Cirie went rogue.

Cirie knew she had Quentin and Andie’s complete trust and wanted to bring them to the end. So Arie and Kate voted to banish Quentin, and Cirie, Andie, and Quentin cast their votes for Kate. The Below Deck star stood before the final four and announced she was a faithful.

Directly following Kate’s elimination, Cirie, Arie, Andie, and Quentin gathered around the Fire of Truth. They each had to vote to end the game or banish one more person. If even only one player wanted to banish, then they had to continue the game.

Arie, Andie, and Quentin all selected to end the game, but Cirie didn’t want to split the money with Arie. She had worked hard from the beginning as a traitor, while Arie had only recently been pulled into the group. So she voted to banish again.

Knowing that he was about to be banished, Arie announced that he was pulling himself from the competition because he was a traitor. But what happened next? Read on for spoilers regarding who wins The Traitors.

‘The Traitors’ spoilers reveal Cirie is the winner

Following Arie’s exit, Andie, Quentin, and Cirie voted to end the game in The Traitors Episode 10. And viewers, knowing that Cirie was a traitor, figured out how this competition would end.

They went around the Fire of Truth and admitted whether or not they were a traitor. Andie and Quentin, of course, revealed they were faithful. But, much to the complete shock of Andie and Quentin, Cirie owned up to being a traitor. The two faithful felt betrayed, and Cirie was emotional, but she knew she had to do what was right for her family.

And now, it’s time for celebration because Cirie is the winner of The Traitors! After falling just short of becoming the Sole Survivor in Survivor multiple times, Cirie finally got the win she deserved. And she played a masterful game in the Peacock series — one that we know will be studied for years to come.

All 10 episodes of The Traitors are available to stream on Peacock.

