‘The Traitors’: Who Is Kate Chastain? Instagram, Job, and Age of the ‘Below Deck’ Star

Reality television star Kate Chastain has found her next venture — The Traitors on Peacock. The series features 17 contestants, dubbed the “faithful,” and three deceitful, murderous traitors. And if the faithful fail to identify the traitors by the end of the game, the three of them will steal the cash prize. Read on to learn more about Kate, including if she is a faithful or a traitor.

Kate Chastain | Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Kate Chastain appears in ‘The Traitors’ on Peacock

Among The Traitors cast are 10 reality television stars, including Kate Chastain, and 10 people who have never appeared on TV.

The 10 celebrities are:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 8 and the Bachelor in The Bachelor Season 22)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Celebrity Big Brother 1)

Cirie Fields (Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers)

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother 16 and winner of Big Brother 22)

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 12 and winner of Big Brother 13)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte (Olympian and Celebrity Big Brother 2)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains)

The 10 civilians are:

Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer from Los Angeles, CA)

Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager from Oneida, KY)

Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services from Reno, NV)

Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst from Houston, TX)

Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager from Beaumont, TX)

Geraldine Moreno (Actor from North Hollywood, CA)

Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive from Rye, NY)

Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist from Staten Island, NY)

Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor from Los Angeles, CA)

Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse from Carlisle, PA)

How old is Kate Chastain? And what is her job?

The Traitors star Kate Chastain is a 40-year-old reality TV personality from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Her Peacock bio reads, “Kate Chastain, a Florida native, who is well-known and beloved for her role as Chief Stew on Bravo’s Below Deck, has jumped ship and retired from yachtie life after six seasons as a star and fan favorite on the show. Along with expanding her impressive career over international waters and being a Bravo household name, Kate is a celebrated author, philanthropist, podcaster, radio show host, and dog mom. Kate has also starred in Bravo’s Chat Room and Galley Talk.”

Kate is currently pregnant with her first child, due in May 2023.

Where to find Kate Chastain on Instagram

The Traitors fans can learn more about Kate by following her on Instagram or Twitter. Kate is very active on social media and posts about her television experiences, travel adventures, and her excitement to be a mother.

[Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers from The Traitors Episode 1.]

Is Kate Chastain one of the traitors?

Unlike The Mole on Netflix, fans learned who the backstabbers were during the premiere of The Traitors.

Host Alan Cumming chose three of the 20 contestants to lie, cheat, and murder their way through the Scottish castle in episode 1. He made them all wear blindfolds while he circled the roundtable and tapped the shoulders of the chosen ones.

Ultimately, Alan picked Cirie, Cody, and Christian to be the traitors, meaning that Kate was a faithful.

All 10 episodes of The Traitors are now streaming on Peacock.