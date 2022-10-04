‘The Try Guys’ Break Silence on Ned Fulmer’s Cheating Scandal; Ned Engaged in ‘Conduct Unbecoming of Our Team’

Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal rocked the internet last week. While The Try Guys, the content creation group Ned was once a part of, issued an initial statement via Instagram, they went quiet after. Speculations about the scandal continued to swirl. Still, fans were hoping to learn more from Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, the group’s three remaining members. That has happened. The Try Guys released a short, five-minute video to explain what happened on their end of things.

The Try Guys learned of Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal along with fans

In a YouTube video released on Oct. 3, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang sat down to discuss what has happened in the last 30 days. The trio began the video by explaining that they were alerted to a possible relationship between Fulmer and an employee over Labor Day weekend. From there, they set out to begin an internal review.

Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer | Presley Ann/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

The Try Guys revealed that they learned, from Fulmer, that he was having a romantic relationship with a staff member and that it had been going on for “some time.” The Try Guys story matches with rumors that have swirled since Fulmer and the company released separate statements. ‘

According to several Reddit users, Fulmer’s affair partner’s fiancee learned of a potential relationship between Fulmer and his partner around December 2021. The affair partner is believed to be Alexandria Herring, a producer with 2nd Try LLC. According to the rumors, Herring’s partner asked Fulmer to back off. In September 2022, he was alerted to continued cheating by a fan who spotted a woman believed to be Herring and Fulmer hooking up in a New York City club. Videos were sent as proof.

While neither The Try Guys nor Fulmer has identified Herring as the employee in question, several videos she appeared in have been pulled from YouTube. She seems to have been edited out of several more videos. Herring nor her fiancee have issued public statements.

Keith Habersberger called Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal ‘conduct unbecoming of our team’

The video went on to denounce Fulmer’s behavior. Habersberger called Fulmer’s behavior “conduct unbecoming of our team.” The trio revealed that while there is a lot more to say on the subject, they are legally unable to go into full detail. They continue to put processes in place to protect their team.

Reddit users note that the video highlights how Fulmer’s actions affected the group and how little they knew ahead of time. Habersberger, Yang, and Kornfeld reiterated that they had no idea that an affair was occurring until Labor Day weekend when fans alerted them.

One Reddit user noted that Yang, in particular, appeared to be deeply affected by what had happened. They believe he seemed “furious” in the video. Kornfeld’s voice cracked multiple times, especially when sharing that the group had lost a “friend” in this process.

Where do the Try Guys go from here?

The Try Guys have been a four-person team for eight years. The foursome began working together at Buzzfeed before spinning their brand off into its own company. Now, things have to change, and fans of the famed content creators are wondering what happens next. It’s hard to say what the company will look like moving forward. The three remaining members appear to be committed to continuing together, though.

Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, and Eugene Lee Yang | Mike Windle/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

That being said, Fulmer’s exploits put 2nd Try LLC. in a difficult and precarious position. Both Yang and Kornfeld touched on how the company has been impacted by what happened. Kornfeld noted that videos that had been filmed have now been scrapped, costing the company time, effort and money. What the company will look like moving forward is anyone’s guess. According to their video, they will be back, though.

RELATED: ‘Try Guys’ Star, Ned Fulmer’s Cheating Drama: A Complete Timeline