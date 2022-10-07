The Try Guys Have No Plans to Add a New Fourth Member

The Try Guys have spoken. Despite several days of rumors that someone would join the group to replace the now-ousted Ned Fulmer, it’s not happening. In a recent episode of their podcast, The Trypod, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld sat down to discuss how Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal unfolded from the inside and what their company, 2nd Try LLC., will look like moving forward. While things are changing, no one person will be replacing Fulmer.

Ned Fulmer was fired after having an extramarital affair with an employee

The Try Guys were thrown into a state of flux in late September. In September, news that Ned Fulmer, a founding member of the group, had engaged in a relationship with an employee. Fulmer, who had been largely known as a “wife guy,” took to Instagram to issue an apology. His apology stated that he had a “consensual workplace relationship.” Fulmer’s apology came just minutes after the official The Try Guys Instagram issued a statement revealing that Fulmer was no longer with the company.

Ned Fulmer | Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

The announcements capped speculation about Fulmer’s involvement with a junior employee. Fans spotted Fulmer canoodling with the employee in New York City over Labor Day weekend. The Try Guys, including Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld, took to YouTube to give fans a general overview of exactly what happened and the steps they had taken to deal with the situation behind the scenes before it hit the mainstream media. Now they are opening up about the future of their channel in their latest podcast episode.

The Try Guys fans theorized that the group would replace Ned Fulmer in videos

After The Try Guys publicly spoke about Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal, fans quickly took to Twitter and Reddit to theorize about potential replacements. Some fans suggested Kwesi James, featured multiple times in videos, could serve as Fulmer’s official replacement.

Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang, Ned Fulmer, and Keith Habersberger | Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Knott’s Berry Farm

According to a Reddit post, James’ decision to change his Twitter banner could be a hint at his future involvement. He has openly discussed filming with The Try Guys since the scandal broke, too. Fans largely believed James was hinting at his future involvement as Fulmer’s full-time replacement. While plenty of fans were thrilled at the prospect of James joining the team full-time, it doesn’t look like it’s meant to be. At least, not for now.

Zach and Keith confirmed that no one person will be considered a “replacement”

While fans believed signs pointed to James as Fulmer’s full-time replacement, Kornfeld and Habersberger squashed that rumor on the most recent episode of The Trypod, a podcast that once featured all four members of the group. While Eugene Lee Yang was absent from the recording, Kornfeld and Habersberger spoke for the group.

Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, and Eugene Lee Yang | Mike Windle/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

They explained that it would be unfair to a new team member to make them an official “replacement” for Fulmer. It opens them up to potential criticism. It would also saddle any potential new member with the remnants of the scandal. Instead, they have opted to utilize friends and employees in future videos but not in an official “replacement” capacity.

While James is set to appear in upcoming videos, he won’t be stepping in as an official “replacement” for Fulmer. There is no telling whether or not that will change as the scandal becomes less and less relevant as time passes. Habersberger and Kornfeld did note that they are hoping that The Try Guys will be a more fluid group now. Kornfeld said that he hopes the company can now branch out into different types of videos. Whether James will factor into those videos remains to be seen, but he is, in fact, a fan favorite and would be a solid choice for more screen time, whether he officially joins the team or not.

