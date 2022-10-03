‘The Try Guys’ Lie Detector Videos Have Fans Questioning Ned and Ariel’s Marriage Before the Cheating Scandal

Ned Fulmer cheated on his wife and effectively upended 2nd Try LLC, the company formed by The Try Guys members Ned, Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, and Eugene Lee Yang. With the cheating rumors confirmed, fans are flocking to YouTube to look for signs that things between Ned and his wife, Ariel Fulmer, were troubled before the scandal broke. A few videos filmed years ago certainly paint a different picture of their marriage and what the other try guys thought of them as a couple.

The Try Guys took two lie detector tests and posted the results on YouTube

The four members of The Try Guys have spent years making videos together. Occasionally, the duo offers fans a redo of an old video. Over the course of their career, the four pals have sat down twice to take lie detector tests. One test, administered five years ago, lives on Buzzfeed’s YouTube channel. A more recent test, administered in February 2020, is housed on the official The Try Guys YouTube channel.

Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Zach Kornfeld | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

In both videos, Ned Fulmer and his business partners were asked a series of intimate questions, and a professional tested their answers for deception. The video featured many questions about the guys’ relationships, and several were centered specifically around Ned and Ariel Fulmer’s marriage. Users invested in the cheating drama believe both videos indicate that Ned’s union was never what it seemed.

Ned Fulmer admitted some of his social media posts about his wife were for show

In the first lie detector test, Keith Habersberger asked Ned if some of his social media posts and discussions about his wife were to show off. While Ned was slow to answer, he eventually admitted that yes, some of what he did and said was “just for show.”

Ned claimed that most people share the best moments of their life or pick the “cutest” picture to share on social media. His assertions are not wrong. Still, some fans believe Ned’s answers might have indicated trouble inside his marriage even back then. Still, it’s hard to determine if that’s really true. Ned also stated that he believed his marriage was better than the administrator’s marriage because the test administrator was older, and romantic feelings may wane as time goes on.

Keith Habersberger said he thought his marriage was more realistic than Ned Fulmer’s marriage

In the second lie detector video, the group asked more questions about Ned and Ariel’s marriage. During Keith’s interrogation, he was questioned about which marriage he thought was better, his or Ned’s. Keith said that he believed his marriage to Becky Habersberger was “more realistic.” the test found the answer to be truthful.

Fans of the group have long suggested Becky and Keith’s relationship has always felt a bit more “real.” The couple, who were married in 2017, dated for several years before tying the knot. Ned and Ariel Fulmer wed in 2012. They met in 2009. While The Try Guys featured both wives in videos, fans believe Becky and Keith’s interactions were less polished and a bit more organic than the interactions filmed between Ned and Ariel.

Eugene Lee Yang once said he believed Ned and Ariel would eventually get divorced

Keith might believe his marriage is more realistic than Ned’s, but he stopped short of suggesting he thought the pair would eventually hit troubled waters. In the first lie detector video, Eugene Lee Yang got honest about his thoughts on Ned and Ariel’s marriage. Only after being caught in a lie, though.

Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang, Ned Fulmer, and Keith Habersberger | Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Knott’s Berry Farm

Eugene was asked if he believed Ned and Ariel would eventually get divorced. Initially, Eugene said he did not, but the machine detected deception. He finally revealed that he thought divorce was likely. Eugene did qualify his statement by reminding the group that his parents were divorced, which might color his feelings on marriage.

Does any of this suggest Eugene, Keith, and Zach Kornfeld were aware that Ned was hooking up with an employee? Absolutely not. Still, fans are looking for signs, and the lie detector videos offer some interesting insight into everyone’s inner thoughts. The team was quick to part ways with Ned when the scandal broke. They plan to discuss what happened via their podcast eventually. The Trypod, the group’s weekly podcast, will return on Oct. 6 with a new episode.

RELATED: Former Buzzfeed Employees Weigh in on Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal: Some Are Not Surprised