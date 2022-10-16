‘The Ultimatum’: Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles Are Married

Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On cast members Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles tied the knot six months after the show premiered, joining other married couples from the series, Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori and Hunter Parr and Alexis Maloney.

Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles left ‘The Ultimatum’ early

After dating for two years, Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles joined the cast of Netflix’s newest reality dating experiment, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. He wanted to settle down and expand their family while she didn’t want kids, creating a crossroads.

She seemed to connect with Colby Kissinger relatively quickly and opened about her disinterest in starting a family. Citing Nate’s busy schedule, Lauren admitted she thought it could prevent him from raising the kids with her, leaving her with the full responsibility.

When Colby chose Lauren as his trial spouse for the next three weeks, Nate admitted he didn’t trust the Texas native’s intentions. Therefore, he interrupted with a proposal, surprising nearly everyone. Many didn’t understand the change as the two frequently talked about their inability to see eye-to-eye on starting a family.

Additionally, he planned on picking other women for the trial marriages. However, Nate insisted he wanted to marry Lauren and would rather not have kids instead of starting a family with someone else. Following his rushed proposal, the two left the experiment. At the reunion, they defended their relationship, claiming they have since gone to counseling and compromised on children.

Lauren and Nate got married six months after the show premiered

Six months after the show premiered, Lauren and Nate married in an intimate Colorado-based ceremony.

Shortly beforehand, she explained in a lengthy Instagram post that they left the show early because they found it “toxic” and believed they got “punished” for doing so when they received backlash from viewers. Regardless, Lauren claimed they were at peace with their choice.

She continued and shared that Nate proposed at an Austin park six weeks after their exit. “He knew, as well as I did, that our TV engagement was NOT cute and needed a do-over,” she admitted.

The two found their “perfect venue” in Colorado and tied the knot in front of around 100 people. Additionally, Lauren insisted that she never said she didn’t want children but wasn’t sure at the time. The Ultimatum cast member said the couple has compromised and agreed to have one child together.

Nate reportedly shared a ‘powerful’ story that wasn’t included in the show

After the finale and reunion, the 30-year-old answered fans’ questions on her Instagram story.

When asked about a moment she wanted to share that didn’t make the final edit, Lauren claimed “many things” happened that she wished the audience could have watched.

She recalled several “sweet moments” between her and Nate, as well as a date he had with Shanique Brown.

During the interaction, she said he opened up about the death of his sister in an “emotional” and “powerful” story that moved the producers to tears. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is streaming on Netflix.

