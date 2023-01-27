‘The Ultimatum’: Madlyn and Colby Kissinger Expecting Their Second Child Together

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, stars of Netflix’s reality TV dating show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, arrived at the season 1 reunion while pregnant. Several months after welcoming their baby girl, the married couple announced they are expecting their second child.

In May 2022, The Ultimatum stars Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Josephine “Josie” Riley.

Eight months later, the couple announced they had another baby on the way.

They revealed the news with a photoshoot posted to Instagram with the pair posing with Josie, who wore a “big sister” shirt.

In the caption, Madlyn shared they were “excited and thankful” about the pregnancy and asked the followers if they thought the couple would welcome another girl or a baby boy. Their co-stars April Melohn, Rae Williams, Alexis Parr, Randall Griffin, and Love Is Blind alum Jessica Batten congratulated the expecting pair in the comment section.

Colby and Madlyn got married during ‘The Ultimatum’ finale

The Texas-based couple participated in the Netflix reality TV show due to Colby’s ultimatum to Madlyn as he wanted to settle down and start a family. However, she admittedly wasn’t ready.

During the trial marriage, she partnered up with Randall, and it went well until she wanted to connect physically while he wanted to bond mentally.

On the other hand, Colby anticipated spending his time with Lauren Pounds before she left the experiment early, engaged. He ended up with April, who also wanted to partner up with someone else, but they ended up learning a lot about themselves.

When Colby and Madlyn reunited, they briefly hit a rough patch when he appeared to blame her for contacting someone he met at a club. However, they moved past it, and she agreed to marry him at the finale. The married couple showed up to the reunion while seven months pregnant, shocking the cast and viewers.

Madlyn wasn’t pregnant while filming ‘The Ultimatum’

Many thought she could have been pregnant while filming, but Madlyn clarified in an Instagram story post by posting a screenshot of an article explaining the cast filmed the season around March 2021 and shot the reunion in February 2022.

The reality TV star added that they married in May 2021 and planned to welcome their newborn in late April 2022, meaning she likely conceived a few months after they married.

Despite initially not wanting to start a family, Madlyn said she was “so in love with this time of my life” several months after Josie’s birth in a September 2022 Instagram post.

She acknowledged the “huge obstacles” she and Colby have had to face as a newly married couple with a baby but is still “thankful” for their partnership and growing family. Additionally, Madlyn considers herself a breastfeeding advocate and frequently posts pictures publicly nursing her newborn. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is streaming on Netflix.