‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: Cast, Release Schedule, and More

Should they stay or should they go? In Netflix’s new show The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five couples are at a crossroads. While one partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t so sure. So, to determine the future of their relationship, they’ll embark on an unusual experiment. The reality series throws all 10 people together for eight weeks, where they’ll swap partners and see if new romance develops. In the end, everyone will have to decide whether to stay with their current partner or accept that it’s time to move on.

Meet ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ couples

‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ | Netflix

Five couples will be featured in The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1, which is a spinoff of 2022’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The concept is similar to the original show, but rather than focusing on male-female couples, The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast is all female or non-binary.

Lexi and Raelyn: Lexi, 25, is ready to make a lifelong commitment to her girlfriend of three years, Raelyn, 27. But Rae – who has a tendency to overanalyze situations – is stalling, which prompted Lexi to issue her ultimatum.

Yoly and Mal: Yoly, 34, and Mal, 36, have been together for three years. Yoly is more than ready for Mal to pop the question. But Mal is hesitant. She wants to make sure they’re on a solid footing financially (and in other areas) before getting married.

‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ | Netflix

Tiff and Mildred: Mildred, 33, and Tiff, 32, got together after Mildred’s painful divorce. The pair have built a life together (which includes Mildred’s teenage son). Now, Mildred is ready to say “I do” again. But Tiff has concerns and thinks they need to resolve their issues around communication and deal with their constant bickering before making that commitment.

Vanessa and Xander: Xander, 30, and Vanessa, 30, have known each other since high school, when their respective boyfriends were best friends. They reconnected years later and have been together for four years. Xander thinks it’s time for them to embark on their next chapter, which includes starting a family. But Vanessa is worried that getting married will mean losing her freedom.

Aussie and Sam: Sam, 31, and Aussie, 42, met online during the pandemic; eventually, they took their relationship offline. Though they have only been together for a year and a half, Sam is ready to get married. But Aussie has concerns and thinks they should live together longer before jumping into marriage.

‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ release schedule

Viewers will get a chance to see the five Ultimatum: Queer Love couples’ dynamics in action on Wednesday, May 24. That’s when the first four episodes drop on Netflix.

Four more episodes will follow on Wednesday, May 31. The final two episodes will land on the streamer on Wednesday, June 7.

Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher promises that The Ultimatum: Queer Love will be must-watch TV, whatever your orientation.

“I think the show is incredible. I don’t think that you have to be queer to love the show,” Swisher told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an interview.

She hopes the series demonstrates that relationships can work in all kinds of ways and that marriage is not always the end goal.

“The more we talk about this, the more we normalize, and the more we celebrate, the more we just have a better understanding that the path to marriage is not the same for everyone,” she said. “It may not be for everyone, and it isn’t for everyone in the show.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.