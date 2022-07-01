‘The Umbrella Academy’: The Jeremy Renner Cover Fans Might’ve Missed in Season 3

The Umbrella Academy has many powerful musical moments. But fans probably missed how Jeremy Renner was involved with season 3. Here is where his song was played and why the showrunner picked it.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 paid homage to ‘Footloose’

The powerful siblings have bonded in the past through dance. But season 3 included a dance scene in a different way.

The Umbrella Academy is about to fight The Sparrow Academy for the first time. However, fans watch them dance instead of using their powers. They dance to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and even use some of the dance moves from the final dance scene in the movie.

After the dance, it’s revealed the scene was a hallucination Diego (David Castañeda) was having from Jayme (Cazzie David) spitting poison at him. Steve Blackman talked about the making of this scene with TV Line.

“Diego was the recipient of it, and I thought, ‘What would Diego hallucinate? What would possibly go through his brain?’” he said. “And he’s a bit of a dancer, that character, so I thought, ‘Maybe he would just go crazy. Footloose! He would go to Footloose!’ It just felt right to me.” That wasn’t the only music choice he made this season.

Jeremy Renner’s ‘House of the Rising Sun’ was used in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

The world of Marvel and The Umbrella Academy has somewhat collided. Blackman revealed to Polygon why he chose Renner’s cover of “House of the Rising Sun” in the episode, “Kugelblitz.”

The song was used over a flashback to Harlan (Callum Keith Rennie) using his powers in a hospital. He then accidentally kills the mothers of The Umbrella Academy.

“I needed a different version of [‘House of the Rising Sun’], and there’s a thousand different versions of that song,” Blackman said. “But Jeremy Renner’s had a really interesting ending. The way he brought out the sort of final bit of the song really worked with what Viktor (Elliot Page) was doing. It resonated with me in my mind of what the emotional place was.”

The song stops playing when it goes back to Harlan and Viktor in the hotel. “It was you?” Viktor asks. “You killed our mothers? You caused all of this?” He tears up and the episode ends. The world is basically ending because of these women’s deaths, which should make it impossible for The Umbrella Academy to exist.

Renner is known for action movies like The Hurt Locker and The Town. He’s also been playing Hawkeye for the Marvel franchise for years.

He’s also been releasing his own music. Renner released his first EP in 2020 and has been releasing his original music and covers ever since.

