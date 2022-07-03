TL;DR:

Netflix hasn’t renewed The Umbrella Academy for season 4 yet.

Showrunner Steve Blackman has four seasons’ worth of content planned.

Even if The Umbrella Academy ends, Gerard Way has more ideas for the comics.

Justin H. Min, David Castañeda, Ritu Arya, Elliot Page, and Emmy Raver-Lampman in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ | Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 debuted on Netflix this June, but the future of the Hargreeves siblings’ story remains uncertain. Netflix has yet to renew The Umbrella Academy for season 4. And even if the streamer does green light another outing, it sounds like the gang’s next adventure could be their last.

Netflix hasn’t renewed ‘The Umbrella Academy’ for season 4 yet

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has been sitting in Netflix’s Top 10 section since it debuted, but the series has yet to be renewed for season 4. Although shows like Stranger Things, The Witcher, and Ozark have received renewals ahead of their newest seasons, it looks like Netflix is waiting to decide where The Umbrella Academy stands.

Of course, fans are assuming the streamer will continue the Hargreeves’ story. After all, the third outing didn’t leave us with much closure. And it sounds like showrunner Steve Blackman is hopeful for season 4 as well. Apparently, he already pitched another round of episodes to Netflix.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 could be the final season

That’s right, Steve Blackman knows where he’d like to take the Hargreeves siblings in The Umbrella Academy Season 4. However, beyond that is hazy, even for him.

During an interview with TVLine, Blackman revealed that he’s already taken his ideas for a fourth outing to Netflix.

“I don’t know how many seasons [Netflix] wants to go,” Blackman said. “I pitched them season 4, and I know the beginning, middle, and end [of it]. When I started the show, I really only knew the first four seasons in my mind.”

With just four outings planned, it’s possible The Umbrella Academy could end after its next batch of episodes. Of course, Blackman could always come up with additional storylines if he chooses to move beyond that. And he noted that the streamer could push for additional content.

“Netflix may want more than that,” Blackman added, “but I have a sweet thought of where I think the show should end and where we’re going.”

Gerard Way wants to continue the comics ‘for another decade’

Whether or not Steve Blackman decides to end The Umbrella Academy with season 4, it sounds like the comics will continue. Blackman told TVLine that Gerard Way, who co-created the comic series, intends to “do stuff for another decade, and he’s going to do volumes and volumes.”

Of course, given the breaks between new content, that may or may not come as a relief to fans. Many will no doubt want more episodes of the Netflix adaptation. Fortunately, it sounds like we’ll see at least one more season. And we’re going to need it after the series’ latest plot twist.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

