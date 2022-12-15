‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Will Only Consist of 6 Episodes

It’s a sad day for fans of The Umbrella Academy. The popular Netflix show looks to cut back on the number of episodes in the upcoming fourth season.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 will have fewer episodes than previous seasons. | Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Seasons 1-3 consisted of 10 episodes each

The first season of The Umbrella Academy landed on Netflix in February 2019. Based on the graphic novels by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, the series follows a family of dysfunctional superheroes as they try to prevent the apocalypse together as a team. This proves harder than expected due to the siblings’ ongoing estrangement in their adult lives. When their sister Vanya discovers her powers, she turns on her siblings for ignoring her during their childhoods. While the Hargreeves come together in the end to save their sister, it inadvertently brings about the end of the world.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 finds the brothers and sisters scattered across different timelines. But thanks to Number Five’s (Aiden Gallagher) ability to jump through space and time, they manage to escape to yet another timeline. Season 3 focuses on a rival group of Hargreeves accidentally created by Five’s powers. This time the Hargreeves face off against the Sparrows.

All three seasons of the Netflix series consist of a total of 10 episodes, but now, showrunner Steve Blackman recently confirmed The Umbrella Academy Season 4 would only have six episodes to conclude the Hargreeves’ stories.

Why will ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 only have 6 episodes?

In August 2022, Variety reported that while The Umbrella Academy Season 4 had been successfully renewed, it would come with a shorter episode count. Most people believed Blackman and Netflix might knock off two episodes, giving the final season eight episodes total. However, Blackman recently revealed that the show’s final season consists of a mere six episodes.

Netflix and Blackman also revealed that Blackman signed a deal with his newly formed Irish Cowboy production with Netflix for several new projects. While no one has confirmed this is the reason behind the shorter episode account, many fans believe this new deal is to blame.

Filming begins for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 in February 2023

Even though Netflix plans to cut the final season short, at least we get to see the conclusion to our favorite dysfunctional family of superheroes. As of now, The Umbrella Academy plans to begin filming on February 6, 2023, with hopes to wrap up on May 19, 2023. Jeremy Webb will return as director. No word on a release date for The Umbrella Academy Season 4, but we most likely expect it to return at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

