‘The Umbrella Academy’ Showrunner Addresses the ‘Allison Is Dead’ Theory

There are many losses in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. But many fans questioned if Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman) is one of them. This is the showrunner’s answer and what could happen if there’s a fourth season.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers regarding The Umbrella Academy Season 3 ahead.]

Why fans think Allison Hargreeves is dead on ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Allison has been struggling with PTSD from experiencing segregation. She was also distraught from losing her husband, Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood), and daughter Claire. She focused on getting her daughter back for the rest of the season.

It’s later revealed she made a deal with Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), which involved her betraying her siblings. The finale showed Reginald reset the universe. The Umbrella Academy realize they’re without their powers after they exit an elevator.

Allison was separate from them. She was with her daughter Claire, who was in bed. Ray then walks in to greet them. Many fans took this as a sign that she died from the big reset.

Steve Blackman says Allison isn’t dead in ‘The Umbrella Academy’

This wouldn’t be the first time one of the members of The Umbrella Academy has died. But Steve Blackman set the record straight with Entertainment Tonight.

“The one thing I want to make sure people understand is that I think there are a lot of people who believe that Allison, Ray and Claire are ghosts,” the showrunner said. “They’re not. She did get them back. Ray and Claire now exist in this timeline, which is not meant to be.”

“Even though she’s not with the siblings in that park, she’s in L.A. with [Ray and Claire] in the exact same period of time,” he continued. “I got a few fans who said, ‘No, no, that’s the void,’ and that they’re dead. I’m like, ‘No, no, they’re not dead. That is real.’ And Ray is just as real as Claire is real as Allison’s real.”

So fans of Allison can breathe a sigh of relief. She’s alive and got everything she wanted. But if there’s a fourth season, we’ll find out the consequences of that.

Could Allison lose her loved ones again?

It looks like Luther (Tom Hopper) will be in a similar position if there’s a fourth season. He realizes he’s without his wife Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) in this timeline. He says he’s determined to find her and leaves. Klaus (Robert Sheehan) follows him.

It’s possible Sloane does exist but started somewhere else like Allison. Or she was wiped out, and Luther might want to change the timeline like his sister. But we know when the timeline changes, there is always a risk of losing people they love, including Claire and Ray.

