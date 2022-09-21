‘The Vampire Diaries’: 4 Original Cast Members Who Have No Interest in Returning

The Vampire Diaries ended in 2017. But its legacy continued to grow through spinoff series like The Originals and Legacies. While a few of the original cast members made cameos in the spinoffs, four have confirmed they have no interest in returning for future franchise projects.

Some beloved ‘The Vampire Diaries’ cast members made appearances in ‘Legacies’

After the end of The Vampire Diaries and its first spinoff, The Originals, creator Julie Plec launched Legacies. The series takes place in Mystic Falls and follows the next generation of supernaturals. The CW show centered on characters introduced in the first two series, including Danielle Rose Russell’s Hope Mikaelson, Matthew Davis’ Alaric Saltzman, Jenny Boyd’s Lizzy Saltzman, and Kaylee Bryant’s Josie Saltzman.

Several original cast members of The Vampire Diaries made cameos in Legacies. Steven R. McQueen, Zach Roerig, and Jodi Lyn O’Keefe reprised their roles as Jeremy Gilbert, Matt Donovan, and Josette Laughlin in the first season.

Chris Wood returned as Kai Parker in season 2. Claire Holt and Joseph Morgan made brief appearances as Rebecca and Klaus Mikaelson in the final two seasons. And Candace King made a surprise cameo as Caroline Forbes in the series finale.

A few of The Originals cast members were also seen in Legacies. Riley Voelkel returned to Mystic Falls as Freya Mikaelson. And Yusuf Gatewood made a cameo as Vincent Griffith.

But some of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ main cast refuses to return to the franchise

Ever since Legacies premiered, fans wondered if some of their beloved The Vampire Diaries characters would return. But upon being asked if they’d ever return, a few of the main cast members flatly refused.

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley — who portrayed Damon and Stefan Salvatore for the entire Vampire Diaries series run — are still great friends and have started a bourbon company inspired by the show. The two keep in touch with Plec and some of their old co-stars.

But they aren’t interested in reprising their roles. And they noted they would only return to the franchise as directors.

“No … I’m vampired out,” Wesley said via Us Weekly.

“Well, we would go,” Somerhalder added. “Like, if we were to direct.”

Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham, who played best friends Elena Gilbert and Bonnie Bennett, are also not interested in returning. Dobrev left the series at the end of season 6. And she’s expressed no desire to reprise her role.

Graham looks back at her time on The Vampire Diaries fondly. But she noted that it isn’t something she wants to do again. “So, as grateful, and I mean grateful because I grew from that show, I became who I really am in my twenties from that show, for me, yeah the door is closed,” the actor told ET.

There may be another ‘The Vampire Diaries’ spinoff on the way

Legacies was canceled after season 4. But Plec still has new ideas for the supernatural world she created. And she revealed that she may have another spinoff in the works.

“There will be another one,” Plec told EW when the Legacies cancellation was announced. “We’re a little sad, we’re going to take a beat. But yeah, there’s more ideas. There’s more to do.”

It’s unclear if Plec’s new The Vampire Diaries spinoff will happen. But if it does, Somerhalder, Wesley, Dobrev, and Graham will likely not be a part of it.



