‘The Vampire Diaries’: The 5 Best Episodes According to Fans

The Vampire Diaries is well known for its supernatural love triangles. It also delivers plenty of sibling rivalry, folklore, and seemingly eternal battles between mystical races. The Vampire Diaries provided enough action and angst to lure fans for eight seasons. Do you have a favorite episode of The Vampire Diaries?” Here are the top five best episodes according to fan votes on Ranker.

Drama, romance, and thrills abound in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

‘The Vampire Diaries’ stars Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, and Paul Wesley | Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Mystic Falls seems like a quaint Southern town. But in reality, it’s a hub of supernatural activity. All kinds of horrific creatures live in or visit Mystic Falls. You can see vampires, werewolves, and doppelgangers, to name a few. All the while, a teenage girl becomes entangled in a love triangle with two brothers, who also happen to be vampires with lots of baggage.

“After centuries of quarreling, Stefan and Damon Salvatore return to their original town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. Stefan, the selfless, brave, guilt-ridden brother, meets a high school girl named Elena Gilbert whom he instantly falls in love with, while Damon, the gorgeous, dangerous, and selfish vampire, is after his brother’s girl to pay him back for making him turn into a vampire in 1864,” according to IMDb.

There’s plenty of drama, romance, and thrills throughout the eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries. And fans on Ranker have voted for their favorites. Here are the five best episodes of The Vampire Diaries:

1. Season 3 Episode 22: ‘The Departed’

Elena is rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious. She dreams about a simpler time with her parents and her old boyfriend, Matt. While Elena is in the hospital, her friends fight to save themselves and the town. Multiple people are forced to make decisions that can change their lives forever. After Elena wakes up and leaves the hospital, she’s in a bad car accident that lands her back in the hospital. Her grave injuries force the doctor to give Elena a controversial treatment to save her life.

2. Season 4 Episode 23: ‘Graduation’

What's graduation without a couple ghosts in the audience? Don't miss the season finale of #TVD tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/1DTFJN2xA6 — The Vampire Diaries (@cwtvd) May 16, 2013

The Vampire Diaries Season 4 finale takes place on Graduation Day. Mystic Falls teems with ghosts intent on settling old scores or fulfilling their supernatural destinies. During this confrontation, Damon’s life is in danger, while Matt and Rebekah join forces to fight the ghosts. Elena faces an epic confrontation with Katherine, and Stefan makes a horrifying discovery about Silas.

3. Season 2 Episode 7: ‘Masquerade’

There is a Masquerade Ball at the Lockwood mansion, and Stefan and Damon have figured out how to deal with Katherine. She’s bringing an old friend to the ball, Lucy. Bonnie, Jeremy, and Alaric are in on the plan to confront Katherine, but she has a wicked surprise planned. The party turns ugly when Tyler and Matt decide to take shots.

4. Season 3 Episode 1: ‘The Birthday’

It’s Elena’s 18th birthday, and Caroline is planning a party. But Elena is focused on finding clues that will lead her to Stefan. Damon searches for his brother while Stefan and Klaus hunt a werewolf. Jeremy can’t understand why he can see dead people after being brought back to life. Caroline and Tyler face a new challenge.

5. Season 1 Episode 22: ‘Founder’s Day’

It’s Founder’s Day in Mystic Falls, and everyone is busy preparing for the festivities. Damon’s new attitude toward Elena unsettles Damon. While Elena tries to repair her relationship with Jeremy, he focuses on Anna. Caroline is thrilled to be crowned the queen of Founder’s Day, but she also works on mending Matt and Tyler’s friendship. Jonathan Gilbert sets a plan in motion that ends Founder’s Day with death and destruction.

RELATED: ‘Vampire Diaries’: Ian Somerhalder Threatened to Quit if Producers Killed 1 Character