‘The Vampire Diaries’: Alaric Actor Matt Davis Thought There Was ‘Sexual Tension’ Between Alaric and Elena

The Vampire Diaries fans couldn’t get enough of the love triangle between Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and vampire brothers Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) Salvatore. But another one of the series’ stars, Matthew Davis, thought Elena could also end up with his character Alaric. And he once suggested the two shared “sexual tension.”

Alaric was Elena’s mentor and teacher in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

The Vampire Diaries premiered on the CW in 2009 and aired for eight seasons until 2017. The show centered on teen Elena’s relationship with Damon and Stefan, and the supernatural world around them.

In the first season, Elena starts out as a high school student who’s just lost her parents in an accident. Her aunt Jenna (Sara Canning) moves in and becomes her sole parental figure.

Alaric, who’s hunting down the vampire that turned his wife Isobel (Mia Kirshner), ends up dating Jenna. It is later revealed that Isobel is Elena’s biological mother.

Isobel and Jenna are eventually killed, leaving Alaric and Elena to bond over their mutual loss. Alaric begins teaching history at Elena’s school, and he mentors and trains her in fighting off supernatural threats.

Matt Davis thinks Alaric and Elena had sexual tension

Elena and Alaric developed a great friendship over their six seasons together (Nina Dobrev left after season 6). But back in 2012, when The Vampire Diaries was still in its third season, Davis suggested there was more to the characters’ relationship.

“There’s a lot of sexual tension between Alaric and Elena,” the actor told TVGuide.com. “You can’t deny it. I’m surprised he hasn’t snuck into her bed already.”

In a 2016 chat with TV Line, Davis sat down with The Vampire Diaries cast and creator Julie Plec to talk about the show. And in the interview, he stunned his colleagues when he suggested Alaric and Elena should have a “threesome” with Kat Graham’s character Bonnie.

Fans think Matt Davis’ thoughts on Alaric and Elena are creepy

Alaric was somewhat of a father figure to Elena. So when he suggested the two have “sexual tension,” many The Vampire Diaries fans were shocked.

“Matt Davis and the fanfic with Alaric and Elena,” one Reddit fan wrote. “He said in an interview it would be cool if Elena had a relationship with Alaric…. And in another a threesome Elena-Bonnie-Alaric…. WHO SAYS THAT? Man, go away.”

“People missing the fact that Alaric was literally a legal guardian and father figure for Elena,” another Redditor added. “So gross that he even thought this, let alone said it.”

Another fan pointed out that Alaric was married to Elena’s biological mother. So with him being a technical parental figure in her life, they found the suggestion of a sexual relationship disturbing.

“He [is] also technically Elena’s stepdad through Isobel [sic],” the Reddit user shared. “The whole thing is icky.”

