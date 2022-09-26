‘The Vampire Diaries’: All the Cast Members Who Dated in Real Life

The Vampire Diaries cultivated steamy romances both on screen and off. Here’s a breakdown of all the cast members who dated behind the scenes of the hit CW show.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated during the first few seasons of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Actors Nina Dobrev (L) and Ian Somerhalder, winners of the Favorite On Screen Chemistry award for “The Vampire Diaries,” speak onstage at The 40th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder were undoubtedly one of the show’s most popular real-life couples. Their characters, Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore had undeniable chemistry on-screen. So in 2010, when season 2 was airing, fans were excited to learn the two actors were dating.

Dobrev and Somerhalder were public about their romance and attended several red carpet events together, including the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The pair split in 2013.

Somerhalder went on to marry Dobrev’s friend, Twilight star Nikki Reed, in 2015. The two welcomed a daughter in 2017.

Dobrev is currently dating professional snowboarder Shaun White.

Paul Wesley had relationships with cast members Torrey DeVitto and Phoebe Tonkin

After almost 4 years together, Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin's relationship "ran its course." https://t.co/S7awS03JF3 pic.twitter.com/7a3W0ey4N6 — E! News (@enews) March 12, 2017

Paul Wesley, who played Stefan Salvatore, married actor Torrey DeVitto in 2011, after meeting her on the set of 2007’s Killer Movie. DeVitto appeared on The Vampire Diaries in seasons 3 and 4 as Dr. Meredith Fell.

Wesley and DeVitto divorced in 2013. Soon after, Wesley started dating his The Vampire Diaries co-star Phoebe Tonkin — who went on to reprise her role as the werewolf Hayley Marshall in the spinoff series, The Originals.

Tonkin and Wesley dated on and off for a few years. They finally called it quits in 2017, right around the time The Vampire Diaries ended.

Wesley married Ines De Ramon in 2019. The pair announced their separation in 2022.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ stars Candice King and Zach Roerig reportedly dated for a short time

Candice King (formerly Accola), who played Caroline Forbes, reportedly dated Zach Roerig, who portrayed Matt Donovan, for a year while filming The Vampire Diaries. The actors posted photos together on social media from 2011 through 2012 until they split.

King married The Fray guitarist Joe King in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2022. They share two daughters.

Joseph Morgan met his wife Persia White on set

Vampire Diaries co-stars Joseph Morgan and Persia White have married. Here's all the deets: http://t.co/EpleVm6n2f pic.twitter.com/cseAnuKE2H — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) July 24, 2014

Joseph Morgan first appeared as the original vampire hybrid Klaus Mikaelson in season 2 of The Vampire Diaries. He met actor Persia White —who played the witch Abbey Bennett — when she joined the cast in season 3 in 2012.

The two started dating shortly after. Morgan and White married three years later, in 2015. The couple often posts videos and photos together on social media, many of which include White’s daughter, Mecca Morgan White, whom Morgan legally adopted.

Kat Graham is engaged to ‘The Vampire Diaries’ cinematographer Darren Genet

Fans remember Kat Graham as Mystic Falls resident witch Bonnie Bennet. Though not a cast member, she worked with The Vampire Diaries cinematographer/director Darren Genet from 2013 to 2017. And she also starred in his 2015 short film, Muse.

Graham and Genet started dating in 2017. They kept their relationship private for years. But in 2022, Graham revealed via Instagram that the couple was engaged.

