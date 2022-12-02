‘The Vampire Diaries’: The 5 Best Familial Relationships

While The Vampire Diaries centered on the supernatural, family was always at the core of its ongoing story. Here’s a look at some of the best familial relationships in the CW series.

Bonnie and Sheila Bennet

Bonnie Bennet (Kat Graham) and her grandmother Sheila (Jasmine Guy), aka Grams, didn’t have much time together during The Vampire Diaries’ eight-season run. But they shared one of the strongest family bonds on the show.

Sheila, Bonnie’s maternal grandma, was a powerful witch that came from a long line of Bennet witches. She was instrumental in helping Bonnie master her powers. And she died after assisting her granddaughter with a spell to save Stefan and Damon.

But even after death, Sheila remained connected to Bonnie from The Other Side. And she continued to appear before her to warn Bonnie and aid her through several supernatural challenges.

Tyler and Carol Lockwood

Initially, Tyler Lockwood (Michael Trevino) and his mother, Carol (Susan Walters) weren’t that close. But after his dad died, he stepped up to take care of her.

Carol, who was on the Town Council and also the Mayor of Mystic Falls, knew about vampires and hoped to eradicate them. But when she learned that Tyler was a werewolf, a condition he inherited from his father, she became more understanding of the supernatural and tried to protect Tyler, and his then-vampire girlfriend, Caroline, whenever she could.

While she did seem annoying early on, Carol proved to be one of the most caring moms on The Vampire Diaries. And after she was killed by Klaus Mikaelson, Tyler showed that he was a devoted son as he mourned and tried to seek revenge.

Elena and Jeremy Gilbert

Elena (Nina Dobrev) and her younger brother Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) had one of the closest sibling bonds in The Vampire Diaries. As teens, they faced their parents’ loss together. And they were the only ones each other could count on for a long time.

Early on in the show, when they were still humans, Elena and Jeremy tried to protect each other through supernatural challenges. Eventually, Elena turned into a vampire, and Jeremy became a vampire hunter. But despite their new natures, both remained fiercely loyal and dedicated to each other.

Caroline and Liz Forbes

Early on in The Vampire Diaries, Caroline (Candice Accola) and her mom, Sheriff Liz Forbes (Marguerite MacIntyre) weren’t close. They butt heads on various issues. And when Caroline became a vampire, their relationship strained even further.

But over time, both realized how much they meant to one another. Liz went against her instincts and tried to protect Caroline and her supernatural friends as best she could, knowing her daughter would need allies. And when Caroline learned her mom had cancer, she did everything she could think of to save her, including trying to turn Liz into a vampire.

Liz’s death traumatized Caroline so much that she switched off her humanity. However, it was Liz’s memory that helped Caroline bring her humanity back.

Stefan and Damon Salvatore

Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) undoubtedly had the best familial relationship in The Vampire Diaries. The brothers’ bond was central to the series’ storyline. And their relationship saw several ups and down through eight seasons.

Early on, both Stefan and Damon fell in love with Elena Gilbert. But despite the ongoing love triangle, the Salvatores seemed to find their way back to each other and continued to protect one another.

The show often highlighted Damon and Stefan’s decades-long lives together, and their shared trauma. The two would often end up on opposing sides of supernatural feuds. But despite their disagreements, they remained loyal to one another.

In the finale, Stefan sacrifices himself for Damon. And this act of brotherly love proved that their bond stayed strong.

