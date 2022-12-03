‘The Vampire Diaries’: Candice King Asked the ‘Legacies’ Writers to Write a Small Role For Her Daughter

For 13 years, fans have known Candice King as Caroline from The Vampire Diaries. She reprised her role in two spinoff shows. The second was Legacies, and she got to say goodbye to her character.

King got to finish Caroline’s story in the series finale. Before she did, she asked the producers to create a minor role alongside her for her young daughter.

Candice King has young children of her own

In her personal life, King was the wife of The Fray band member Joey King until 2022. The two first met in 2012 during the Super Bowl and married in 2014. They had their wedding in New Orleans, and some of her Vampire Diaries co-stars attended. King became a stepmom of Joey’s daughters from a previous marriage.

The couple also has had two children of their own. King had a daughter with Joey in 2016, named Florence May King. In 2020, she shared the news that she was expecting another child. She gave birth to a second daughter named Josephine June King.

King continues to land roles in various projects while she spends time raising her children. Growing up with parents in the entertainment industry may have some influence on the two girls. People might wonder if they will follow in King’s footsteps.

Florence is only six years old currently. Therefore, it is unknown if she has a similar interest in acting. However, she may want to be a star after her mom got her a guest role on a show.

Candice King wanted her daughter to cameo in the finale

Legacies aired for four seasons, and King made a special appearance. She was in the episode “Just Don’t Be A Stranger, Okay?” when her character became headmaster. King returned to the franchise on the condition that her daughter got a cameo role.

In a video by Stage Right Secrets, King went on stage to discuss Caroline’s pregnancy storyline. During the event, the actor revealed she wanted the producers to write a role for Florence. They allowed her to be in the final episode.

“The Legacies producers, as well as Julie and Brett, were so kind. When they asked me to return for the final episode of Legacies, I asked if they could write a role in for a precocious 6-year-old witch,” King explained. “So, they featured my daughter in the final scene of Legacies in front of the Salvatore fireplace where she was crawling as a baby.”

Florence grew up around the sets while King filmed for The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies. When she was a year old, she was crawling around during Season 8. Her guest role was a “full circle family experience of that storyline.”

What Candice King has been doing recently

Besides appearing in Legacies, King was in the series The Orville in 2019. She had a minor role during the second season. A year later, she starred in After We Collided alongside Josephine Langford and Dylan Sprouse. King was a part of the supporting cast, and she played a woman named Kimberly. However, she did not appear in any of the sequel films.

She also starred in the TV movie Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story. The film depicts the real-life marriage of the McGuires, the husband’s murder, and the court case. King starred as the titular character and felt she needed to give a nuanced portrayal. The role is her most recent one, but acting is not all she does.

King has a podcast titled Directionally Challenged. She co-hosts with fellow The Vampire Diaries star Kayla Ewell.

