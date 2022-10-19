‘The Vampire Diaries’: Candice King Has Said ‘Goodbye to Caroline For the Last Time’

It can be hard to say goodbye when an actor plays a character through multiple seasons of a show and maybe even spinoffs. It can be hard to say goodbye to someone you grew to know so well, even in a fictional world. Candice King of The Vampire Diaries says that is not a problem for her. She is saying goodbye to Caroline for good.

King played Caroline Forbes for 13 years

King playing the part of Caroline Forbes did not end with The Vampire Diaries. She also played the part in the spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies.

The Originals spinoff is set in New Orleans and focuses on the world’s first vampires. This thousand-year-old family of two brothers, Klaus and Elijah, and one sister, Rebekah, must work to retake their old stomping ground from a power-hungry protege. King’s character has a troubled relationship with Klaus.

Legacies, however, focuses on the twin daughters of Alaric Saltzman and the happenings at the Salvatore School, a school for gifted children with supernatural abilities. Caroline carried and delivered the twins after they were magically inserted in her womb when their mother died.

King has played the part of Caroline Forbes for 13 years, according to YouTube. King appeared on a Q&A panel for Comic Con in 2022. A fan in the audience asked, “Were you happy with the way your character’s storyline ended?” King answered:

“I feel like my storyline just ended on Legacies, which is crazy after 13 years…so, it was really nice to kind of step back into Caroline’s shoes and say goodbye for the last time. I was very happy.”

King started as a singer

According to IMDb, King was born on May 13, 1987, as Candice Rene Accola in Houston, Texas, to an environmental engineer mother and a cardio-thoracic surgeon father. She grew up in Edgewood, Florida.

King loved to sing and released her debut album in December 2006. She even wrote 13 of the 14 tracks on the album. King toured as a backup singer for Miley Cyrus and her Best of Both Worlds Tour.

King made multiple guest appearances on several TV shows, including How I Met Your Mother, Supernatural, and Drop Dead Diva. She starred in the independent horror film, Deadgirl in 2009. That same year, King was cast as Caroline Forbes in The Vampire Diaries.

King met Joe King of The Fray in 2011. They got engaged in 2013 and married in 2014. King gained two step-children and then had two children of her own.

Candice King isn’t the only ‘TVD’ star to say goodbye to the franchise

When the second spinoff, Legacies, was released some actors were more than happy to reprise their roles. Other iconic actors were not planning to come back, according to US Magazine. Kat Graham, who played Bonnie Bennett, was more than happy to move on from her witchy role. She said,

“Anything is possible, but I will say I spent eight years playing this character and I said to my fans last year … that I felt like that chapter is closed. I say that with absolute gratitude and appreciation, but I don’t feel like reprising a character that was almost 10 years of my life. I’m very grateful, but not interested.”

Phoebe Tonkin took a small guest role as Hayley Marshall on The Vampire Diaries and then became a principal character on the spinoff, The Originals. When it came to Legacies, however, she didn’t see a reprise possible. She said:

“I think Hayley’s story was properly explored both over the course of The Vampire Diaries and over the five seasons of Originals … I think Legacies will have its own new adventures with its own new characters and storylines.”

