‘The Vampire Diaries’: Kat Graham Said Playing Bonnie Helped Her Grow Up

Based on a novel series by L. J. Smith, The Vampire Diaries is a CW fantasy series about a pair of centuries-old vampires that enter the lives of a group of teenagers in the fictional town of Mystic Falls. TVD aired eight seasons from 2009 to 2017, introducing audiences to several wonderful characters.

One of those characters was our beloved witch Bonnie Bennett, played by Geneva-born and LA-raised actor Kat Graham. According to Graham, playing Bonnie helped her grow up.

Kat Graham | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham played Bonnie Bennett, the real hero of Mystic Falls

The Vampire Diaries covers the narrative of a love triangle between vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore and high schooler Elena Gilbert, as well as the happenings in the small town of Mystic Falls. On TVD, Graham plays Bonnie Bennet, one of Elena’s closest pals and a psychic-turned-powerful witch.

Bonnie—one of the show’s most memorable and consequential protagonists—risked her life and happiness time and time again to save the citizens of Mystic Falls, establishing herself as a genuine hero. The character fought off original vampires, evil warlocks, and even the Devil himself to protect the people she cared about.

While Bonnie struggled the hardest out of all the characters, she always did her best to defend her hometown and the people she loved. With her many heroic deeds throughout the series, Bonnie is rightfully hailed as Mystic Falls’ true hero.

Kat Graham said playing Bonnie helped her grow up

Graham was only 20 when she landed the role of Bonnie Bennett on The Vampire Diaries. While she had some acting experience—having appeared in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Parent Trap, The O.C., Malcolm in the Middle, Lizzie McGuire, Joan of Arcadia, Greek, Grounded For Life, and Hannah Montana—the actor still had more learning to do.

At a Comic Con in Santiago in 2014, Graham revealed that she grew up a lot while playing Bonnie and that as the character grew, it helped her grow up in some ways. The actor said,

“When I was discovered by Julie Plec, I was a little girl. I hadn’t really found myself yet, and I felt that I really found myself through this character. As I evolved, the character evolved. And as the character evolved, sometimes way beyond where I was in my life, she grew me up in a lot of ways and showed me what a strong woman looks like.”

What has Kat Graham been up to since her time on ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

OPERATION CHRISTMAS DROP IS OUT TODAY!!! @netflix ?

Thank you to the amazing people that helped get this movie made, from the kind people of Guam, to the Andersen Airforce base, to Netflix, to my favorite peeps at MPCA! #OperationChristmasDrop pic.twitter.com/KWvwhpiNq4 — Kat Graham (@KatGraham) November 5, 2020

Graham’s career took off when The Vampire Diaries ended. After portraying Bonnie Bennett, the actor has appeared in films such as The Holiday Calendar, The Poison Rose, How it Ends, Cut Throat City, Operation Christmas Drop, Fashionably Yours, Emperor, and more. She also voices one of the main characters in the animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Graham is not only a skilled actor but also a talented singer and dancer. In addition to her busy acting career, the Operation Christmas Drop star has continued to work on her music. She released two albums in 2022, Toro Gato and Long Hot Summer. Graham also helped start a health and wellness company called Modern Nirvana.

Graham’s personal life also took a turn in 2022. According to People, the actor got engaged to producer/director Darren Genet whom she’s been dating since 2017. And while we miss our beloved witch Bonnie, we are thrilled to see Graham thriving!