‘The Vampire Diaries’: Kayla Ewell Asked the Director Not to Film ‘A Lot of Butt Shots’ For a Season 1 Scene

When a television production company decides to make a hot new show based on a series of popular young adult books about vampires and werewolves battling it out for their immortal lives on Earth, the series will be replete with romance, love, lust, and making out.

The first season of The Vampire Diaries on The CW featured plenty of those things. Perhaps most famously, there was that dancing scene between Vicki Donovan (Kayla Ewell) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

‘Lost Girls’ dance was the ‘sexiest thing I had done in my life’ said Kayla Ewell

Most TVD fans remember Lost Girls early on in season 1. Vicki and Damon are drunk on blood because, you know, vampires need that stuff to survive. Then they ditched some clothing. Ewell spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the dancing scene, saying:

“… [the dancing scene] was the sexiest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life, especially on set. What girl wouldn’t want to dance with Ian Somerhalder half-clothed and having fun? It was the best time ever and I know he’s also come out saying that he loved it and it was a memory that I’ll never forget.”

After the pair comes off the blood-induced high, they slow-dance after Ewell’s character becomes emotional, and the fun scene ended quickly once Damon realized he was bored.

Kayal Ewell had one stipulation for that underwear dancing scene in ‘TVD’

Kayla Ewell talked to ClevverTV in a retrospective about that dancing scene. The filming process wasn’t as coordinated as the edits made it seem. The production team simply turned on the music and told the actors to just dance however they wanted to. Ewell just had one stipulation for the director:

“They let me choose what underwear I got to wear. I tried to pick something that was a little bit more covered. I also put in a request with the director that he could not do a lot of butt shots. It was a crazy, awesome scene.”

What is Kayla Ewell from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ up to now?

Five years after the series finale of The Vampire Diaries, Ewell is doing great. As of late summer 2022, she’s co-hosting the Directionally Challenged podcast alongside fellow TVD star Candice King. She also serves as a board member of the nonprofit This Is About Humanity while sitting on the council of The Little Market.

In her personal life, Ewell became a mom for the second time in June 2022. She and husband Tanner Novlan welcomed their second child, Jones Douglas, to their world when he was born seven weeks before his due date, according to Digital Spy.

Fortunately, little Jones was born perfectly healthy and couldn’t wait to meet Mommy, Daddy, and big sister Poppy (born in 2019), notes People. If her Instagram is any indication, Ewell is loving her life to the fullest while she takes a break from acting full-time.

