‘The Vampire Diaries’: Michael Malarkey Said Kat Graham Was His Favorite Co-Star to Work With

The CW’s The Vampire Diaries was an enormous success, from its premiere in 2009 to its finale in 2017. For eight seasons, the show told the story of Elena Gilbert, a girl from a small town, and the love triangle she found herself in with brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore.

In the show, Elena and her friends discover that their hometown, Mystical Falls, isn’t as safe and comfortable as they thought it was. Since well before the 1800s, vampires, witches, werewolves, and other supernatural beings have been a part of the town’s history.

TVD featured a skilled and attractive group of actors, which caused viewers to split into factions over the show’s many love triangles. Michael Malarkey, one of TVD’s cast members, recently revealed that Kat Graham was his favorite co-star to work with.

Michael Malarkey and Kat Graham played love interests on ‘The Vampire Diaries’

There were a lot of unforgettable couples on TVD, and some of them stuck with us long after the show ended. One of those relationships was between Kat Graham’s Bonnie and Michael Malarkey’s Enzo. In Season 7, we see the couple together, but it is in a flash forward three years after Bonnie got in trouble with the Armory and Enzo stepped in to protect her.

Enzo puts Bonnie up in a cabin, and the two get closer as time passes and eventually fall in love. Bonnie’s relationship with Enzo represents her most mature and profound love. TVD showrunner, Julie Plec, expressed excitement about incorporating Bonnie and Enzo into the show’s universe.

Speaking about the couple’s relationship in Entertainment Weekly, Plec said, “I really love the idea of them together. Enzo has so much love to give but has been constantly disappointed by people in his life. Bonnie, always giving so much of herself to others, deserves unconditional, powerful, and selfless love. I love them together.”

Michael Malarkey said Kat Graham was his favorite ‘TVD’ co-star to work with

There are so many people involved in filming a TV show, and actors find it easier to work with some of their cast members than others. Malarkey appeared at the Comic Con Scotland 2022 in October with fellow TVD cast members Daniel Gillies, Candice King, David Anders, and Kayla Ewell.

At the convention’s Q&A session, one fan asked the TVD cast members who their favorite co-star on the show was. In response, Malarkey revealed that Kat Graham was his favorite co-star, saying,

“For me, it was Kat because we had so much together, and we developed such a great working relationship. I really think we felt proud of the work we did on the show.”

Fans were mad that Bonnie and Enzo didn’t get a happy ending in ‘TVD’

After having his heart literally torn out by Stefan Salvatore, Enzo died in the final season of TVD. His death inflicted so much pain and anger on Bonnie that her scream created a new dimension where he could come back to her. Later, Enzo begged her to release him so that he could rescue her as well as Lizzie and Josie. Bonnie then went on to see the world and keep her promise to Enzo that she would live her life to the fullest.

Many viewers were not pleased with how Enzo and Bonnie’s story was told and how it ended. As one Reddit user noted, the writers never made a genuine effort with Enzo and Bonnie. Damon and Lily’s connection with Enzo got more attention in the plot than Enzo’s with his love, Bonnie.

Fans just wanted to see more growth between their favorite couple, Enzo and Bonnie, but it seems like their story was wrapped up fast so that Damon and Elena could finally have their happy ending.

