‘The Vampire Diaries’: Nina Dobrev Pranked Matt Davis By Painting His Dressing Room Pink

The cast of The Vampire Diaries grew close over the show’s eight years of airing on The CW. The show had a long run, spinoffs, and a large fan base still talking about the series. Even after losing a major cast member, the cast and crew kept going strong.

Matt Davis and Nina Dobrev | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

So what was it like being on that set? Primetime network shows are grueling work for most involved, after all. Fans will be happy to hear that, while there were certainly issues over the years, many of the biggest names had a lot of fun with each other during their long hours at work together.

The hilarious prank Nina Dobrev played on Matt Davis on the ‘Vampire Diaries’ set

It takes a lot out of everybody involved to produce the 22-plus episodes demanded of a primetime network TV drama. And while daytime television churns out far more content per year, those shows are built to work far faster. Filming a production like The Vampire Diaries is a far more time-consuming proposition.

So how did the actors on the popular CW vampire drama cope? On the Monopoly Events YouTube channel, actor Michael Malarkey volunteered a hilarious anecdote about what it was like working on The Vampire Diaries. Actors Nina Dobrev and Matt Davis had a great rapport, and Dobrev knew just how to get his attention during a stretch of downtime before Davis arrived on set.

“Once, Nina pulled a prank on Matt Davis … he came in one morning, and his dressing room was painted entirely pink … and there was, like, a stuffed unicorn in there … it was funny!”

That wasn’t the only prank on the ‘Vampire Diaries’ set

The dressing room paint job incident is an inside look at the types of antics actors get up to when they’re stuck waiting hours in between takes. And that wasn’t the only notable funny incident on the Vampire Diaries set. The International Business Times reports that fun pranks between the cast members were common. They ramped up as Dobrev’s exit neared and again when the show was in its final season.

Actor Candice King filmed a sex scene with Michael Trevino. She played it entirely straight — except she had a banana tucked into her pants the entire time. Trevino felt it was impolite, so he didn’t say a word about it. Everybody present on set that day laughed about it once someone finally asked him if he noticed something was off.

Another notable prank was during the filming of Dobrev’s final scene in season six. The actor was in the middle of perfectly selling one of the most important moments in her character Elena Gilbert’s on-screen life. She powered through, thinking this was about to be the take that would make the final cut — until she was met with a barrage of cream pies tossed by cast and crew in the middle of the take.

Did the rest of the ‘Vampire Diaries’ cast get along?

The pink dressing room incident was a welcome anecdote for longtime fans of the show. Dobrev left The Vampire Diaries after the sixth season. And while she always insisted it was a planned, amicable split, there was always speculation that some negative things might be left unsaid.

Some of that did become public, according to Seventeen. Actor Paul Wesley reportedly clashed with Dobrev in the show’s early years. That never translated to the screen, though, and it cooled down after a time. The majority of the time, things were very friendly on set.

Most of the actors that passed through the CW drama had positive things to say about their time on the show. Any TV set will have its share of drama. Few enjoy the kind of cheerful, prankish vibe of The Vampire Diaries.

