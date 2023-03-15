‘The Vampire Diaries’: Paul Wesley Said Make Out Scenes With Candice King Could be ‘Uncomfortable’

Fans thought the day would never come when they’d get to see Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and Caroline Forbes (Candice King) engage in a kiss on The Vampire Diaries. For a long while, there was anticipation that the two of them would get together, and when it finally happened after six seasons, many viewers couldn’t contain their excitement.

Paul Wesley and Candice King | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The couple provided an exciting new storyline, and, as with any two actors who play a couple on a television show, Wesley and King were expected to do intimate scenes from time to time. However, we have discovered that Wesley said make-out scenes with King could be “uncomfortable.”

Their onscreen relationship

According to Screenrant, the connection between Stefan and Caroline evolved pretty slowly. Their relationship is described as a “refreshing change of pace,” and, as fans know, Caroline had feelings for Stefan from the very beginning.

The attraction wasn’t mutual, however, and he rejected her advances at first. It was obvious that Stefan was falling in love with Elena (Nina Dobrev), and Caroline had the feeling that she just wasn’t good enough. Over time, Stefan and Caroline formed a pretty strong bond, starting around the time he helped her with her transition into a vampire.

The two began a deep friendship based on mutual trust and respect for each other, and it was evident that the chemistry was heating up between them. Although Caroline began dating someone else shortly after, her feelings for Stefan were still there, and it was when Elena ultimately broke up with him that they became even closer.

Eventually, the two have their first kiss, but since Caroline was grieving the death of her mother, Stefan didn’t want to discuss his feelings for her at Sheriff Forbes’ funeral, leading Caroline to turn off her humanity. It was up to Stefan at that point to bring her back. They had a pretty intense make-out scene, but in reality, things may not have been what they seemed.

What did Wesley say about make-out scenes with King?

For many actors who are an onscreen couple, kissing scenes are just a part of the job. They follow the script and, most likely, don’t give it a second thought. However, this wasn’t exactly the case with Wesley and King, as Wesley revealed during the 2015 Comic Con.

Wesley said, “I just love making Candice feel awkward on set. Candice is married; I’m friends with her husband; I love when we get to do make-out scenes because it’s uncomfortable and so funny.” Fortunately, according to Inquisitr, while King felt a little uncomfortable kissing her co-star all the time, however, she also found the awkwardness to be “laughable” and saw just how humorous the situation was.

King also had something to say about the scenes

It turns out that Wesley was not the only one with something to say about the make-out scenes that he and King had to do for the show. She acknowledged that she also found the situation to be a bit uncomfortable, but for a different reason. Said the actor, “If you wanna ever try something really disturbing, put a lot fake blood in your mouth and have to make out with someone else.” She added that it made for quite an “awkward day at work,” although, in the end, she was happy that it looked OK onscreen.

Although everyone turned out for the best in the end, we can’t imagine that what the actors had to do was easy for either of them. Even so, it was an important part of one of many people’s favorite shows and no one could have pulled it off as well as Wesley and King.