‘The Vampire Diaries’: Why Did Anna Turn Logan Fell Into a Vampire? 

Logan Fell was the second human to be turned in The Vampire Diaries. Here’s a breakdown of the character and why Anna Zhu made him a vampire.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ actor Malese Jow | Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Who was Logan Fell in ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

Logan Fell (Chris Johnson) was first introduced in The Vampire Diaries Season 1, Episode 4, “Family Ties.” He is the ex-boyfriend of Elena Gilbert’s (Nina Dobrev) aunt Jenna Sommer (Sara Canning). And he’s also a local news reporter with a seat on the Town Council.

Logan grew up in Mystic Falls and dated Jenna for a few years. After he cheated on her with someone named Monica, Jenna left Mystic Falls to attend college, only to return upon Elena’s parents’ death. When Jenna attends a Founder’s Party, Logan tries to sweet-talk her. He hopes to get into the Gilbert home to steal a watch-like compass that can find vampires.

My time as a vampire to commemorate tonight's series finale of The Vampire Diaries congrats to all #loganfell #TVDForever #VampireDiaries pic.twitter.com/BIR9sU67gP — chris johnson (@yochrisjohnson) March 11, 2017

After finding the watch, Logan accompanies his friend Sheriff Elizabeth Forbes (Marguerite MacIntyre) and Mayor Lockwood (Robert Pralgo) on a vampire hunt. The compass leads him to Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), who is helping Vicki Donovan (Kayla Ewell) transition.

Logan shoots Stefan and attempts to stake him. But before he can, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) bites him, feeds on his blood, and kills him.

Why did Anna turn Logan in ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

Annabelle “Anna” Zhu (Malese Jow) first appears as a vampire that comes to Mystic Falls to release her mother, Pearl, from a tomb. To bypass the spell that’s keeping her mother trapped, Anna needs Logan’s ancestors’ journal.

She compels him to drink her blood. And when Damon kills him, Logan awakens as a vampire. Anna essentially turns Logan because of the journal and because she needs him to help her get her mom — and the other 25 vampires trapped in the tomb — out.

Look back at all 8 seasons of #TVD on The CW App: https://t.co/QkpTjKfRBy pic.twitter.com/HTdCbjlAwc — The Vampire Diaries (@cwtvd) March 27, 2017

Who killed Logan Fell in ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

After becoming a vampire, Logan is unable to control his bloodlust and goes on a murderous rampage. And the family warehouse he’s been living in serves as a dump site for all the people he’s killed. Logan also tries to enter the Gilbert home, presumably to attack Jenna, but she doesn’t invite him in.

Logan then turns his ire to Sheriff Forbes. He blames her for abandoning him and burying his body after the vampire hunt. So he kidnaps her daughter, Caroline (Candace King). And in a phone call to the Sheriff, he threatens to turn her.

How well does The Vampire Diaries cast remember #TVD season 1? https://t.co/KCGp4TJqcu pic.twitter.com/ONnyf5FHzC — E! News TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) October 21, 2016

Luckily, before Logan can do any harm, Damon and Stefan save Caroline. Damon is about to kill him, but Logan entices the vampire, promising him he can help find Katherine. Damon lets Logan live, assuming Katherine is in the tomb with Anna’s mom.

The two plan to meet up later in the evening. But before they do, Logan is staked by vampire hunter Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis).

RELATED: Paul Wesley Has No Interest in a ‘Vampire Diaries’ Spinoff: ‘I’m Vampired Out’