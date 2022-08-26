‘The View’: What Is Meghan McCain Doing in 2022, Since Leaving the Show?

Meghan McCain departed The View in August 2021, and the ABC talk show did not fill her spot at the Hot Topic Table for an entire year. When The View returns for season 26, conservatives Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin will officially replace McCain. She revealed through her memoir Bad Republican that she felt “bullied” into leaving the show. So, what has the Republican pundit been doing since leaving what she called a “toxic work environment” at The View?

Meghan McCain spilled everything in her memoir after departing from ‘The View’

For readers wondering why Meghan McCain left The View, her book, Bad Republican, explains everything from her perspective. She first authored it as an audio memoir before reaching book stands across the country on April 6, 2022. In the book, McCain details growing up with the late Senator John McCain as her father, meeting her husband, and the miscarriage and birth of her daughter. The author also describes her journey with postpartum anxiety and what happened when she went back to filming The View after three months of maternity leave.

‘The View’ alum Meghan McCain is a columnist for Daily Mail

Since leaving The View, Meghan McCain became a columnist for the conservative editorial publication, Daily Mail. She shares her articles with followers on social media and writes about many of the same things she spoke about on The View. Her first column, published in September 2021, tore down President Joe Biden, stating that he is worse than Jimmy Carter.

Although McCain criticizes President Biden frequently, she also writes about celebrities in the news and Real Housewives. Viewers who miss McCain’s conservative commentary can expect about eight to 10 columns from the right-wing pundit monthly at DailyMail.com. She also drops roughly 243 tweets monthly, so it’s not hard to find out what McCain’s thoughts are on nearly any given political topic.

Meghan McCain is busy being a mom

The View’s former co-host married conservative writer and commentator Ben Domenech on Nov. 21, 2017. The couple had a daughter, Liberty, on Oct. 17, 2020. Since leaving The View, McCain shares snippets of their life as a family of three. When she left the talk show, McCain cited the desire to remain in the Washington, D.C. area and focus on family. Liberty is turning two this fall, so the Republican pundit has lately shared toddler musings and tips.

“I don’t do kids’ music but I’ve found early 90’s (clean) club music is a great substitute to get a toddler dancing and distracted,” McCain tweeted.

Meghan McCain is an advocate for Glioblastoma Research

In addition to becoming a published author (again) and a columnist, McCain is an advocate for Glioblastoma (GBM) Research. She recently spent time on Amber Barbach’s podcast, Glioblastoma aka GBM, with her brother, Jimmy McCain. They are passionate about the cause because their father died from an aggressive brain tumor.

“We shared our story of our experience with our Dad fighting terminal brain cancer & how it taught us resilience,” McCain wrote on Instagram. “It’s a hard community to be a part of – those of us who have experience related to brain cancer but a community I am proud to continue to advocate on behalf and share our collective experiences with the evil that is GBM in the hopes that we can help heal and destigmatize the pain by sharing our stories. Link on twitter and her website.”

The View Season 26 returns to ABC on Sept. 6, 2022, with new co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

