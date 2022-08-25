‘The View’: Sara Haines Drops Adorable Family Photos Teasing Her Time During the Show’s Hiatus

While fans not-so-patiently await the return of The View Season 26, co-host Sara Haines has a few snippets to share of her family. Season 25 concluded on Aug. 5, 2022, while season 26 begins on Sept. 6, leaving a nice break from live shows on ABC. Haines and co-stars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin spent the year with rotating guest hosts to fill Meghan McCain’s spot. However, when The View returns, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin become the two new conservative co-hosts to replace McCain.

‘The View’ co-host Sara Haines traveled to Maine and Iowa

While The View took its yearly month-long break, co-host Sara Haines traveled to see family and friends. On Aug. 14, Sara Haines shared a photo from Maine. She and her siblings, Joe Haines, Susanne Haines Sul, Kathryn Haines, and their parents played a card game, Phase 10, together.

“The OGs squaring off with some cutthroat #Phase10. #Maine #thewaylifeshouldbe,” Haines wrote on Instagram.

‘The View’: Sara Haines | ABC/Jenny Anderson

Then a few days later, Haines shared photos from a trip to her hometown of Newton, Iowa.

“So most people only know about the 3 kids I carried in my belly,” Haines captioned the Instagram photo. “The truth is…there are 5 more. Meet my litter of Allens. #Newton #Iowa #Hometownhappy”

Haines posed with five Allen children from her hometown in one photo. In another, the same crew attempted to fit inside an antique phone booth.

Haines took a family vacation with her husband and children

Although Haines did not show photos of her husband and three children in Maine or Iowa, it looks like the family took a trip of their own together. Haines married attorney Max Shifrin in November 2014. They have three children together; Alec Richard (March 2016), Sandra Grace (December 2017), and Caleb Joseph (June 2019).

“When mama decides to recruit a vball team on vaco. #keepinitinthefam,” Haines wrote on Instagram.

She shared the caption with a photo of herself and her three children playing volleyball in front of a beautiful lake. Haines also told her followers on social media how tiring a family vacation with three young kids can be. She posted a photo of her husband attempting to rest with a child on top of him.

“What a family ‘vacation’ really looks like…Papa trying to get a few minutes of privacy. (It was wishful thinking and he knew it),” Haines wrote.

Sara Haines is back in New Jersey and ready for the new season of ‘The View’

After all of her travels, Haines and her family returned to their home in New Jersey. She shared their return with a TikTok video of her kids playing in homemade forts in their playroom. They used good old couch cushions and blankets for some fun.

The View Season 26 returns to ABC on Sept. 6, 2022, with new co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

RELATED: ‘The View’ Star Sara Haines Gets Real on Motherhood: ‘I Didn’t Feel What Everyone Had Described’