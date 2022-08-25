‘The View’ Season 26: Alyssa Farah Griffin Is ‘Nervous’ About Her Co-Host Role

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro will finally fill Meghan McCain’s conservative spot at The View Hot Topic table when the talk show returns to ABC for season 26. However, the former President Trump special assistant admitted she is both “so excited and nervous,” to join The View as a co-host. Navarro and Griffin join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines on the long-running ABC series.

‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin | ABC/Lou Rocco

Alyssa Farah Griffin fills the position of new co-host on ‘The View’ Season 26

Communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin takes a spot at the table alongside Navarro for The View Season 26. In keeping with Barbara Walters’ tradition when she created the talk show, Goldberg announced that Farah Griffin and Navarro would fill the conservative seat on the show.

Farah Griffin served as the top spokesperson for President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Secretary of Defense from 2017 to 2020. However, she also clarifies that she “regrettably worked for Donald Trump” and “never wants to see that man be president again.”

Why is Alyssa Farah Griffin nervous about her co-host role on ‘The View’?

Alyssa Farah Griffin is happy to accept the co-host role on The View, even if she is a little nervous about it. On Aug. 17, The View social media team reported that the series ranked as the “most-watched Daytime talk show for the second year in a row.”

“Thanks to our amazing viewers, #TheView is the most-watched daytime talk show for the second consecutive season, closing out our historic 25th season ranking #1 in households and total viewers among daytime networks and syndicated talk shows and news programs!” the social team tweeted.

This makes me SO excited & nervous ?? Congrats to the ladies of @TheView! See you in Season 26! https://t.co/h6LoEhxFvk — Alyssa Farah Griffin ?? ?? (@Alyssafarah) August 22, 2022

When Farah Griffin saw the news, she admitted it made her anxious to join such a highly rated program.

“This makes me SO excited & nervous,” Farah Griffin retweeted the news. “Congrats to the ladies of @TheView! See you in Season 26!”

Alyssa Farah Griffin is up for the ‘sport’ at the Hot Topics table

Although every new career endeavor brings some anxiety, Alyssa Farah Griffin is looking forward to the challenge with her co-host spot on The View Season 26.

“I really want to give a voice to the tens of millions of Americans who do lean right of center,” Farah Griffin told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve spoken out against the former president, but 70 million Americans voted for him and many of those people are patriotic, decent Americans who just want something a little different than what they’re saying in washington. So I’m hoping I could represent those Americans; a lot of the middle of the country too often feels like their voices aren’t heard.”

Then she added that she’s going to “get feisty” and isn’t afraid to disagree with the other co-hosts and guests.

“Listen, I’m confident in my positions,” Farah Griffin continued. “I’ve worked in Republican politics for longer than I’d like to admit so it’s gonna get sporty. It’s gonna get feisty. But I also am someone who likes to disagree respectfully. I adore these women so hopefully that comes across.”

The View Season 26 returns to ABC on Sept. 6, 2022, with new co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Signs Multimillion-Dollar Deal to Remain on Panel For Three More Seasons