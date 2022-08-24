‘The View’ Season 26: New Episodes Air in September 2022 with New Co-Hosts

Although The View is airing reruns in August of 2022, the talk show returns to ABC in September for season 26, with two new co-hosts. Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro become permanent fixtures at the Hot Topic Table. The two conservatives join longtime moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines on the panel.

‘The View’ Season 26: Ana Navarro, Sarah Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin | ABC/Lou Rocco

When do new episodes of ‘The View’ return to ABC?

The View returns on Sept. 6, 2022, with all new episodes on ABC, as always, on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET. ABC dropped a teaser trailer on Aug. 22, with clips of the six women flashing their smiles, personalities, and The View cupcakes.

“Bring it on. This show is unique, so hot,” a montage of comments barrages viewers. “Tell us all about it. I’m so excited. Joy said, ‘but wait there’s more.'”

New views. New co-hosts. The countdown is on.@TheView returns LIVE Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 11e|10c|p on ABC for our season premiere! pic.twitter.com/GrICTYj4sr — The View (@TheView) August 22, 2022

“This is actually a family,” Goldberg comments. “The women of the view are the gutsiest women on TV.”

Ana Navarro becomes a permanent co-host on ‘The View’ Season 26

Political strategist Ana Navarro joined The View in 2013 as a contributor. She continued to make recurring appearances since November 2018 as a guest co-host. After many years and pleading from fans to make Navarro a co-host, ABC is officially “putting a ring on it.” Although the Republican commentator lives in Coral Gables, Florida, with her husband, Al Cardenas, she commutes multiple times weekly to New York City to film The View. Navarro won’t move to NYC but will continue her permanent spot two days each week and more when other co-hosts are out.

“This is not the right time for me or for the show to make it full-time,” Navarro explained on The View during her announcement. “I have other work commitments. I have a life. I have a husband in Miami who I thank for understanding my absences. I have a very clingy dog. I have all these things I love in Miami. Leaving all that behind every week is tough, but I also love, love, love doing this show, and I want to thank ABC, especially Brian Teta and Kim Godwin and her team.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin becomes co-host on ‘The View’ Season 26

Communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin also takes a spot at the table alongside Navarro for The View Season 26. In keeping with Barbara Walters’ tradition when she created the talk show, Goldberg announced that Farah Griffin would fill the conservative seat on the show. She served as the top spokesperson for President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Secretary of Defense from 2017 to 2020. However, she also clarifies that she “regrettably worked for Donald Trump” and “never wants to see that man be president again.”

“I worked for an administration that I ended up speaking out against fervently and continue to daily,” Farah Griffin explained during her announcement on The View. “That changes a lot in your life. I lost a lot of friends. I’m estranged from family members, but I have to say this, I am so proud to have found my voice. I was, you know, a president’s spokesperson, I was a vice president’s spokesperson, I was way too many Republican men’s of Congress spokesperson, but now it is my voice.”

The View Season 26 returns to ABC on Sept. 6, 2022, with new co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

