‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: The Top 8, Revealed

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 continues with part 2 of the Playoffs. And fans can’t wait to see who makes it into the top eight performers moving forward. On Monday, March 1, 2023, singers for Team Chance the Rapper and Team Blake Shelton took to the stage. Now, on Monday, May 8, 2023, it’s singers for Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Niall Horan who perform in the hopes of getting into the top eight. Here’s who makes it through to the next round from all four teams.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the top eight.]

‘The Voice’ Season 23 spoilers: Who makes it into the top 8?

The Voice Season 23 spoilers show who makes it into the top eight. Gina Miles, Ryley Tate, Grace West, NOIVAS, Ray Uriel, Sorelle, D. Smooth, and Holly Brand all reportedly make it through.

The first night of the Playoffs showed Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, Kala Banham, Ray Uriel, and Sorelle taking the stage for Team Chance the Rapper. And Team Blake Shelton had NOIVAS, Grace West, Rachel Christine, Kylee Dayne, and Mary Kate Conner singing. Only four singers from the first night of the Playoffs move forward into the top eight.

The Voice Season 23 Playoffs part 2 air on Monday, May 8, 2023. The second night of the Playoffs features another 10 singers hitting the stage in the hopes of making it through. According to The Voice Season 23 spoilers, Kelly Clarkson’s team features Cait Martin singing “Alone” by Heart, D. Smooth singing “Location” by Khalid, Neil Salsich singing “Have A Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt, ALI singing “Never Alone” by Tori Kelly, and Holly Brand singing “Bring On the Rain” by Jo Dee Messina.

Niall Horan’s team shows Ross Clayton singing “With or Without You” by U2, Gina Miles singing “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak, Tasha Jessen singing “Here” by Alessia Cara, Michael B. singing “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile, and Ryley Tate singing “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish.

Many fans think Team Blake Shelton is going to win

Fans keeping up with The Voice Season 23 Playoffs think Team Blake Shelton is gearing up for another win after the top eight are announced. Shelton’s two singers in the top eight are NOIVAS and Grace West. This means one of these two would have to make it all the way to the end for Shelton to win.

“Blake has a lot of support, but he’s also won this a bunch of times and has a great sense of which songs will get his singers a lot of votes,” a fan on Reddit said. “He has a good system for picking contestants with a sound that has popular potential and makes sure that he will end up with only one of each type of singer as the show progresses, ensuring that they won’t accidentally split the vote.”

“I’ve already narrowed it down to two possibilities,” another fan noted. “It’s gonna come down to Sorrelle from Team Chance, or Grace West, Blake’s last-ever country artist.”

When is ‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale?

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 finale is coming soon. After The Voice Season 23 Playoffs conclude on Monday, May 8, 2023, the top eight perform for audience votes on Monday, May 15. America will get the chance to vote for their favorites in real-time, and the results are announced at the end of the episode.

The live final performances happen on Monday, May 22, and the finale airs Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

This story was first reported by Idolforums.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC.

