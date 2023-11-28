'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani revealed that she was 'bawling' on her wedding day to Blake Shelton. Here's what set off the tears.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 showcases Gwen Stefani as a coach without her husband, Blake Shelton. While we all miss Shelton, we’re getting to know Stefani better than ever. And in recent interviews, she’s opened up about life with Shelton in the countryside. Here’s what Stefani said about “bawling” on her wedding day and what really got the waterworks flowing.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani explained when she started ‘bawling’ in front of Blake Shelton

The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani isn’t afraid to show her emotions. Whether on stage coaching her singers or with Blake Shelton at home in Oklahoma, she continues to show her softer side. While speaking on Today, Stefani shared how she was “bawling” on her wedding day to Shelton, as she never expected to get married again after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

“I never thought I was going to be getting married,” Stefani shared. “That’s just insane that that happened.”

The tears started flowing as soon as she said her vows. “I do my vows, and I’m just like, literally bawling,” she said, imitating how she couldn’t breathe through the tears. “I didn’t have a makeup artist. I did my own makeup. And completely, all the makeup came off.”

When Shelton pulled out his guitar on their wedding day, the tears kept coming. “Then he goes, ‘I know that you are always on me about not writing songs.’ Then, all of a sudden, a guitar out of nowhere. He plays me this song he writes me. I’m bawling, bawling.”

Gwen Stefani says her marriage to Blake Shelton ‘just works’

‘The Voice’ stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani wishes she had Blake Shelton by her side on stage. But she’s holding her own without him. Ultimately, she gets to head home to Shelton in her marriage, which she says “just works” despite their differences.

“When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it still works,” she captioned a TikTok of her and Shelton.

Stefani shares more about her Oklahoma life on Instagram, too. On Nov. 24, 2023, she shared a clip to Instagram showing her wearing a camo outfit while making pizzas with Shelton and her kids using an outdoor woodfire oven. While Stefani’s from California, she’s completely embracing the country life — and her boys seem to love, it too. “Family fun this holiday weekend,” she captioned the post.

The country crooner didn’t know a life like he has with the No Doubt frontwoman ‘was possible’

The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani is smitten with Blake Shelton — and he’s just as smitten back. “I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up, and she’s there in the morning,” he said during an interview with Today. “I just didn’t know that that was out there, that that was possible.”

Shelton also loves taking on the role of stepfather to Stefani’s three kids, though he admits it can be difficult. “I try to be careful about when to step in and be smart about when to step back. But, no matter what, always be there if I’m needed.”

While Shelton doesn’t plan on returning to The Voice anytime soon, there’s no doubt he’s cheering his wife on from their home in Oklahoma.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.