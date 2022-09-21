‘The Walking Dead’ Composer Talks Conducting the ‘Really Exciting Finale’

The Walking Dead is reaching its finale after 11 seasons. While the series has been through ups and downs in its 12 years on AMC, one thing that has remained consistently great is its music. Composer Bear McCreary has created music for the series since the beginning, and he is ecstatic to be working on the “exciting finale.”

The Walking Dead has been on AMC since 2010. Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, the zombie series follows a group of survivors who fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic world filled with enemies, both alive and dead. Season 11 is the final season and is split up into three parts consisting of 24 episodes. The third part of season 11 is coming soon, meaning The Walking Dead finale is slowly approaching.

However, fans shouldn’t be too sad as the universe of The Walking Dead remains alive on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead is still being renewed for more seasons, and the network recently aired Tales of the Walking Dead, a six-episode anthology series. There are also two spinoffs in the works: one focusing on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and another featuring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Bear McCreary discusses composing the finale of ‘The Walking Dead’

In an interview with Screen Rant, McCreary talks about composing the finale of The Walking Dead and the experience he’s had with the series. The composer started with the show in 2010, which was his big break. He considers himself lucky to have worked on it for over a decade and calls the finale “really exciting.”

“The Walking Dead was absolutely one of the early breaks I got in my career that put me on a bigger pop culture radar,” McCreary says. “Coming out of Battlestar Galactica, which was a bit of a cult phenomenon, The Walking Dead got a much wider viewership. I just conducted the final episode a few weeks ago here in Los Angeles with a big orchestra. We just went all-out for the last episode, and went really big. And I was sitting up there on the podium thinking, ‘Wow. I’ve been on this show for a dozen years.’ It’s been a dozen years of my life, and it’s finally coming to an end, and it’s a really exciting finale.”

“I don’t know how many times in my career I will work on a gripping genre drama that will take a dozen years of my life,” McCreary adds. “That may never happen again. So it was nice to kind of take stock of that moment when I was up there on the podium and say goodbye to this show that’s been a part of my life for a long, long time. I’m excited for fans to see what we came up with.”

McCreary is composing the music for ‘The Rings of Power’

While his time with The Walking Dead may be over, McCreary has moved on to another massive project with The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power is Amazon’s massive Lord of the Rings series, which is the most expensive TV series ever. McCreary is taking the journey to Middle Earth, and the series is currently in its first season on Amazon Prime Video.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Oct. 2.

