When ‘The Walking Dead’ Final Season 11 Episodes Air

The Walking Dead is finally ending after 11 seasons on their air. The show, which debuted in 2010, is bowing out after giving fans a gory yet riveting cinematic experience for 12 years. The show’s final season was structured into three parts. So when do The Walking Dead final season 11 episodes air?

‘The Walking Dead’ was an AMC juggernaut

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror series based on a comic books series of the same name. The show premiered on AMC in 2010 and immediately took off, gaining popularity among audiences of all ages. Many fans and critics praised the show for being partially responsible for a TV renaissance.

The show’s first few seasons followed Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, a police officer who wakes up from a coma years later to find the zombies have inhabited most of the world. Rick then bands together the last few survivors and leads them against the zombies, known as walkers.

The series boasts an ensemble cast, who kept the show alive after Lincoln left. Remaining cast members include Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. Others who left include Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee) and Chandler Riggs (Rick’s son, Carl Grimes), and Danai Gurira (Michonne, Rick’s love interest).

When does ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 finale return?

While The Walking Dead experienced record-breaking ratings in its earlier seasons, the last few have dwindled in viewership. In recent years, the popular AMC show has experienced some negative reviews, mostly from a section of people who didn’t approve of the directions of the storylines without Rick. Others criticized the show for its violent and gory nature.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead kicked off as a trilogy, with the first part of the series finale airing from August to October 2021. Part two launched months later, beginning on February 2022 and ending in April 2022. According to Digital Spy, The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres on October 2, 2022.

AMC will drop new episodes on Sunday nights, with the final episode airing on November 20, 2022. The entire season 11 contains 24 episodes, with each part containing 8 episodes.

The last season will focus on the survivors as they encounter the Commonwealth, a place with 50,000 survivors who’ve rebuilt civilization and have advanced equipment. The season will also focus on the group’s confrontations with a mysterious faction of hostile survivors called the Reapers.

Where to watch the final season of ‘The Walking Dead’

Season 11 introduced fans to several new characters, including Laila Robins, who takes on the role of the Commonwealth leader Pamela Milton, and Josh Hamilton, who plays Lance Hornsby. Michael James Shaw plays the Commonwealth army leader, while Laurie Fortier plays a survivor named Agatha.

The Bold and The Beautiful alum Jacob Young plays a member of the Reapers, while Ritchie Coster plays their leader, Pope. Margot Birmingham, who’s voiced Stephanie throughout the show, will appear in her physical form in the final season.

Anyone with an AMC+ subscription has access to the season finale of The Walking Dead and other seasons before it. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial. So those brave enough can try and binge all 11 seasons without paying a dime.

