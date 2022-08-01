‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Botched His Proposal to Fiancée Diane Kruger but Hints at Their Impending Marriage

If The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus had advice to anyone planning an outdoor marriage proposal, it might be to check the weather first. A sudden thunderstorm ruined Reedus’ plans to ask his longtime love, Diane Kruger, to marry him. But it all worked out fine in the end.

What ruined Norman Reedus’ proposal to Diane Kruger?

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus at Cannes on May 28, 2022 | Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

In a recent interview with Men’s Journal, Norman Reedus talked about all things The Walking Dead and discussed his engagement to model and actor Diane Kruger.

Reedus had a proposal all mapped out. An avid motorcycle rider, he had planned to pop the question during a road trip from Atlanta to Savannah, Georgia. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans. While he looked for the perfect place to pull over and pop the question, a sudden rainstorm had him gunning it for home instead. He decided to wait until another time.

“I ended up doing it at our home in Georgia with our daughter on my lap,” he revealed to Men’s Journal. “My daughter starts crying, we’re all crying, and she wails, ‘Why are we crying?’ I tell her they’re happy tears, and she’s like, ‘Yay, they’re happy tears!'”

The ring cost him as much as a house

Reedus and Kruger are a relatively private couple. They don’t post many photos of their toddler on social media and don’t show her face. While many celebrities are eager to post pics and details of their engagement, Kruger didn’t rush online to brag about her ring.

Of course, the bauble would be a hard one to miss. During the 2021 Met Gala, Kruger was seen wearing the huge diamond on her left ring finger. According to Hello!, the solitaire could be worth $500,000. That’s enough to buy a nice house, depending upon where you live, of course.

The rock looks to be approximately eight carats and is either a cushion, emerald, or princess cut. Square diamonds are popular and highly sought-after for their brilliance.

How did Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger meet?

The two actors met on the set of the 2015 movie Sky. Their characters were romantically involved, and Reedus told BuzzFeed in 2016 that before he had even read the script, he “just kind of fell in love with her.”

In November 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter, Nova Tennessee. She was Kruger’s first child, and the 46-year-old actor has stated she’s happy she had her daughter later in life instead of at 30.

Reedus has a son, Mingus, with former partner Helena Christensen. The 22-year-old takes after his supermodel mother, with a modeling career of his own.

Regarding a wedding date, Reedus was vague, which is no surprise given the couple’s private nature.

What is ‘The Walking Dead’ star doing now?

Norman Reedus is a busy man with multiple projects, including his debut novel, The Ravaged, and an upcoming spinoff of The Walking Dead, which will be shot in Europe.

With the original epic series The Walking Dead done filming, Reedus considered cutting his hair to symbolize a fresh start. But his bride-to-be put a stop to it.

According to Reedus, she brought up the ’90s TV series Felicity. Actor Keri Russell, known for her fresh-faced appearance and luxurious mane of curls, saw her career tank after she cut her hair. That put some fear into him, so he skipped the haircut.

Reedus is also a restaurateur. He co-owns two Nic & Norman’s restaurants with The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero.

In addition, Reedus is an avid photographer and is known for being hands-on and devoted to his fans.

