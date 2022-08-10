‘The Way Home’: Chyler Leigh Joins Cast of Andie MacDowell’s New Hallmark Series

TL;DR:

Chyler Leigh has joined the cast of Hallmark’s upcoming series The Way Home.

The Supergirl and Grey’s Anatomy actor will play Kat Landry, who returns to her small Canadian hometown after a personal crisis.

Andie MacDowell also stars in the series, which will premiere in 2023.

Hallmark Channel’s new series The Way Home has added another cast member. Grey’s Anatomy alum Chyler Leigh has joined the show as Kat Landry, the daughter of Andie MacDowell’s Del Landry.

Chyler Leigh joins ‘The Way Home’ cast

Leigh is best known for playing Dr. Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy. She’s also played Alex Danvers on The CW’s Supergirl, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and has appeared in shows such as Private Practice, 7th Heaven, and That ‘80s Show.

“Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell are the perfect mother-daughter pairing for our new series, The Way Home,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Crown Media Family Network’s vice president of programming, told Deadline. “We at Hallmark Channel cannot wait for her to grace our screens as a member of this cast.”

What is ‘The Way Home’ about?

The Way Home follows three generations of women from the Landry family. Del is the matriarch and a pillar of her close-knit Canadian farming town. She’s been estranged from her daughter for more than two decades, ever since Kat left her hometown of Port Haven following a family tragedy.

After Kat’s marriage ends and she loses her job, she decides to return home. However, her 15-year-old daughter Alice isn’t exactly thrilled about starting over in a small, rural town. As the three women work on building their bonds as a family, they embark on a journey that none of them could have ever imagined.

The new Hallmark Channel show premieres in 2023

Production on The Way Home is set to begin in September. The show should premiere sometime in 2023. The mother-daughter team of Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke – who’ve also worked together on the popular series Heartland – are executive producers on the show.

While Leigh is new to the Hallmark Channel family, MacDowell is returning to the fold. She previously starred in Cedar Cove, the network’s first original scripted series. The Four Weddings and a Funeral actor played a single mom and judge named Olivia Lockhart who lived in a small town in the Pacific Northwest. It aired for three seasons before coming to an end in 2015.

“Our viewers loved Andie MacDowell when she starred in Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, our first original primetime series,” Laurie Ferneau, senior vice president, development, for Crown Media Family Networks, told Deadline when MacDowell’s The Way Home casting was announced. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome her home to Hallmark Channel and we know our fans will fall in love with her all over again.”

