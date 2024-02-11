In the next episode of Hallmark's 'The Way Home,' Alice reconsiders her friendship with Elliot and Del questions the stories she tells herself.

Fans of The Way Home may wish they could jump forward a week in time this Sunday. The Hallmark Channel time-travel drama normally airs new episodes on Sunday nights. But the show is taking a break on Feb. 11.

A new episode of ‘The Way Home’ won’t air on Feb. 11

David Webster as Elliot, Alex Hook as Kat, Siddharth Sharma as Brady, Samuel Braun as Nick, and Monique Jasmine Paul as Monica in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 Episode 4 | Credit: ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

The Way Home is switching up its schedule on Super Bowl Sunday. Millions of people will be glued to their TVs to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers (and perhaps get a glimpse of Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce). So, perhaps it’s not a huge surprise that Hallmark has opted to give the show a week off.

Rather than airing a new episode of The Way Home, Hallmark is offering people a chance to catch up on the second season of the show. The first three episodes of season 2 will air starting at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11.

What to expect from ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 Episode 4

Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 Episode 4 | Credit: ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

The Way Home Season 2 will return with new episodes on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

In “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) reevaluates the past and her friendship with Eliot (Evan Williams/David Webster). Kat (Chyler Leigh) discovers that history is told by the winners. And Del (Andie MacDowell) questions the stories she tells herself.

In a preview for episode 4 (via YouTube), Elliot asks Kat if she can really live without knowing what happened to Jacob. During a trip to the past, Kat seems to confess to Susannah Augustine (Watson Rose) that she’s a visitor from the future, telling her that she’s “not from this time.” Meanwhile, young Elliot (Webster) wrestles with the burden of knowing what’s in store for him.

“Can I have any future at all?” he asks Alice.

Elliot opens up about his feelings for Kat

In another clip from “Wake Me Up When September Ends” (via YouTube), Alice talks with adult Elliot (Williams) about his feelings for Kat.

“I didn’t know you loved mom your whole life,” she says.

“C’mon, it wasn’t my whole life,” he scoffs. “Why does everybody think that?”

Alice points out that Elliot was “heartbroken,” presumably about something that happened during one of her visits to the past. “You asked me if you would feel this way forever. So, do you still feel that way?”

“I’m not torn up like I was,” he replies. “But if you’re asking me if the love is still there, I think it always will be.”

"I'm not torn up like I was," he replies. "But if you're asking me if the love is still there, I think it always will be."