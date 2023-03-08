‘The Way Home’ Teases Alice’s Reunion With Nick in March 12 Episode

Being a teen is hard enough. But try being a teen in two different timelines. That’s the problem Alice is dealing with in The Way Home. The character (played by Sadie Laflamme-Snow in the Hallmark Channel series) has discovered she has the ability to time travel back to the late ‘90s. During her visits to the past, she becomes friends with a teenage version of her mother, Kat (Alex Hook), and also falls for a boy named Nick (Samuel Braun). But Alice also has a life in the present day. And she’s finding it hard to juggle life in her correct timeline with her relationship with Nick in the past. It all comes to a head in the next episode of The Way Home, which airs March 12.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Way Home Episode 7, “The End of the World as We Know It.”]

In the next episode of ‘The Way Home,’ Alice reunites with an old friend

Sadie LaFlamme-Snow in ‘The Way Home’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Alice might have the ability to time travel, but she doesn’t have control over when in the past she’ll show up. While the pond on her grandmother’s farm consistently sends her back to 1999, it often skips forward in time. A day or two might have passed in the present, but when Alice time travels, she’ll discover that she’s been gone several months in the past. So far, she’s been able to explain away her weird absences. But now, Nick wants to make their relationship more official so that he can see her more often.

During The Way Home’s March 5 episode, Nick and Alice attended a Y2K New Year’s Eve party, where he asked her to be his girlfriend. She happily agreed, but that doesn’t change the fact that she still can’t predict when she’ll be able to see him next. Another huge problem? Nick is an adult in the time in which Alice really belongs, making a relationship between them impossible.

So far, Alice has been trying to ignore the truth about her relationship with Nick. But a teaser for the next episode, “Lovefool,” suggests she’s in for a rude awakening. According to Hallmark’s synopsis of the episode, “when an old friend shows up in Port Haven for a visit, Alice realizes her relationship has no future and makes a difficult decision.” A teaser (via YouTube) also shows Elliot (Evan Williams) talking to someone who looks like he could be an older version of Nick.

Alice’s relationship with Nick can’t last

Kerry James in ‘The Way Home’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Hallmark’s description makes it pretty clear that teen Alice will meet adult Nick (Kerry James) in the present day. A few episodes back, Alice was deeply disappointed when Nick – who no longer lives in Port Haven – didn’t attend the celebration marking the closure of his parents’ movie theater. Now, it sounds like she’s finally going to meet the older version of her crush, and it seems it won’t go as she hopes.

Elliot, who is Alice’s science teacher, is one of the few people who knows about her ability to time travel. He’s already warned Alice that she and Nick can’t have a relationship in the present day, for obvious reasons. But Alice brushed off her concerns, saying that she at least wanted to meet Nick as an adult and see what he was like.

In the present-day timeline, Nick is old enough to be Alice’s father. Any romantic relationship between them would be deeply inappropriate. Our guess is that once Alice sees adult Nick, she’ll realize that. Then, during her next trip back in time, she’ll break things off with teen Nick. It seems unlikely that Hallmark will want to stretch this storyline out too much longer given the “ick” factor that comes with having a potential relationship between a teen girl and an adult man.

What else to expect from the next episode of the Hallmark Channel series

Alice isn’t the only character with a lot going on in the next episode of The Way Home. Adult Kat (Chyler Leigh) travels back to the past again, where she gains more insight into how her younger brother Jacob’s (Remy Smith) disappearance affected her parents, Del (Cedar Cove’s Andie MacDowell) and Colton (Jefferson Brown). She’s faced with the revelation that they may not have had the “fairy-tale romance” that she thought — and that her father may have cheated on her mother. Meanwhile, in the present day, Del shares a disturbing revelation that prompts Kat to return to 2000 on a quest for answers.

The Way Home Episode 8 airs Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m ET on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.